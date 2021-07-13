Splitsvilla 10's Anmol Chaudhary on her pregnancy journey as single unmarried mom: 'Understood I was on my own'

Anmol Chaudhary, a former Splitsvilla contestant, has opened up on her pregnancy journey and how her ex-boyfriend was against her decision to go ahead with the pregnancy. She was in a relationship with her boyfriend for two years before parting ways and chose to become a single unmarried mother. Taking to Instagram recently, she revealed that she has a son.

Speaking to a leading daily, Anmol Chaudhary said, "My former lover was against it, but I was firm that I would go ahead with the pregnancy...I wanted to post pictures and tell the world that I am pregnant, but I didn’t do that. Only a few friends of mine knew about it. Even my parents weren’t aware; I didn’t tell them because I knew that they wouldn’t take it well...Since I had gained a lot of weight due to the pregnancy, some people started fat shamming me. I wanted to tell the world why I had gained weight, but I couldn’t. I needed to stay calm because it could affect my baby.”

She also spoke about her realisation after her decision to go ahead with her pregnancy. “I understood that I was on my own and had to do things myself. Even though he said he wanted to help, I felt those were just words because he was scared that I might reveal his identity...I wanted the best for my baby and then we agreed to co-parent but we failed. But if he wants to connect with our son, I am fine with that. I don’t have a problem,” she said.

Anmol added that her sister stood by her throughout her journey and was also there with her during the delivery. When her due date arrived she didn't experience any pain and 'finally I had to go in for a C-section on 7th September 2020'. She currently lives in Noida with her sister and her baby. Speaking about her son, Anmol added that his laugh and 'the ways he connects with me are things which keep me going and make me stronger'.

Anmol took part in Splitsvilla 10 and was eliminated after reaching 13th place. She was dumped by Priyank Sharma and Nibedita Pal.