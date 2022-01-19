Soha Ali Khan says dinner-table conversations with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu are about ‘inheritance’

Soha Ali Khan gave a witty answer when asked about the kind of conversations she has with her husband Kunal Kemmu, brother Saif Ali Khan and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor when they get together for dinner. She joked that they discuss ‘inheritance’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Soha is the youngest child of Sharmila Tagore and the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif is the oldest. They also have a sister named Saba Ali Khan.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Soha was asked what she, Saif, Kareena and Kunal talk about the most at the dinner table. Her cheeky one-word response was ‘inheritance’.

Soha also recalled her fondest memory involving Mansoor. “When I didn’t have the right attire to graduate Oxford, and they are very strict about what you wear… I had to wear black stockings and I was wearing stilettos and I didn’t have the right stockings or socks. He took off his socks and gave them to me. So I was wearing big fluffy socks with my dainty stilettos as I walked down the cathedral in the Sheldonian Theatre… I always say, ‘I may never have walked in my father’s shoes but I definitely walked in his socks’,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharmila lives at their ancestral home, Pataudi Palace, in Haryana. During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show last year, Saif joked that she is the one who reaps the financial benefits of the property.

Also read | Soha Ali Khan says she thought Emraan Hashmi ‘wouldn’t be such a good actor’: ‘I had an impression of him’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kapil Sharma asked Saif about his Amazon Prime show Tandav being shot at the Pataudi Palace and whether he earned more as an actor or by renting out his property. He laughed and said both. He then jokingly added, “Meri maa le leti hai woh (My mother takes all the money).” He also said, “Main sirf naam ka Nawab hoon (I am only a nominal Nawab).”

Recently, Soha made her digital debut with the Zee5 series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, which also stars Lara Dutta, Naseeruddin Shah, Raghubir Yadav and Kritika Kamra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON