Soha Ali Khan shares daughter Inaaya's video from Pataudi as she tries to feed a peacock. Watch

Actors Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya has been winning the internet with her cuteness. In a new video, shared by her mother, the little girl is seen calling peacocks in the wild to have food.

As the video opens, Inaaya is seen emptying out some food into a vessel. Close to where she sits is a flat bowl of water. Inaaya and her mom Soha were out in the open in a partially wooded area. After Inaaya puts out the food, her mother asks her to call a peacock standing at a distance. Inaaya promptly starts calling: "Aaa". She repeats it several times with her back to the camera. The little girl is a little dejected after the bird doesn't heed to her calls.

Sharing it, Soha wrote: "The elusive peacock." Inaaya's aunt Saba Ali Khan wrote: "Lol." While producer Deepshikha Deshmukh, "Adorableeeeeee." Kunal's sister Karishma Kemmu wrote: "My love."

A host of Instagram users, gushed in happiness and wrote "so cute", "aww she's so adorable" and "cutest" apart from dropping red heart emojis. One user wrote: "God bless her!!! Inni". Another said: "Awwww.... such a cute doll God bless her."

It appears Soha is still in her parents' ancestral home in Pataudi, where she has been since last week. Sometime ago, she had posted a cute video of Inaaya enjoying a swing session at the palace's play area. At another time, she shared a picture of Inaaya sitting on her grandmother Sharmila Tagore's lap and enjoying the calming expanse around the palace.

Also read: Mahhi Vij reacts to claims that she and Jay Bhanushali ‘abandoned’ foster children: ‘It pains us’

Some time back, Soha had shared the adorable video of Inaaya making rotis while their pet dog had his food, next to her. Innaya was seen keeping a watch over him.

Inaaya and her cousin, Taimur have been favourites of paparazzi's since the time of their birth. As star kids, the public's interest in them, too has been enduring. In February, Inaaya's aunt actor Kareena welcomed her second child, a baby boy.