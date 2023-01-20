Sohail Khan joins others to help lady after she fell down on the road. Watch video

Actor, filmmaker Sohail Khan who is often papped out and about in Mumbai, was seen helping a woman after she fell down on the street. A blurry video of Sohail joining a bunch of local people to help the lady has been shared by a paparazzi account. Also read: Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Helen, Salma Khan and others come together to mark Salim Khan’s birthday over family lunch

In the video, Sohail, who appeared in a casual look, was seen trying to help the woman get up. She is heard saying, “Kaise uthaoge? Mera paair toh… (How will you lift me, my leg…).” The actor, in the situation, held her with others.

Sohail Khan is the son of screenwriter Salim Khan and Salma Khan. He is the younger brother of actors Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan. They also have two sisters, Alvira Agnihotri who married Atul Agnihotri and Arpita Khan, who married Aayush Sharma.

Sohail made his directorial debut in 1997 with Auzaar, starring Salman and Sanjay Kapoor. Later, he delivered hits--Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998) and Hello Brother (1999). As an actor, his first film was Maine Dil Tujhko Diya and appeared in films like Darna Mana Hai, Krishna Cottage, Aryan, Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love and Hello among many others films. He was last seen in Salman Khan's 2017 film Tubelight, which was met with mixed responses. He also appeared in cameo appearances in Loveyatri and Dabangg 3.

Sohail was last seen at Salim Khan's 87th birthday last year. The Khan family came together to celebrate the veteran filmmaker's special day over lunch. Arbaaz posted the photo from their at-home celebration. From Salman Khan to Salma Khan, Helen, Arpita Khan Sharma and Sohail, it was a full house.

Last year, Sohail made news with his divorce. He was previously married to designer and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star, Seema Sajdev. The two share two sons, Nirvaan Khan and Yohan Khan.

