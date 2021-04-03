IND USA
Somy Ali quit Bollywood for good.
Somy Ali recalls 'pretty bad' time in Bollywood: 'Was in abusive relationship, directors tried to have sex with me'

  • Somy Ali, who reportedly dated Salman Khan in the 90s, has recalled the 'terrible' experiences she had during her time in Bollywood.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 03, 2021 01:43 PM IST

Former actor Somy Ali has often admitted to being a 'misfit' in Bollywood, but in a new interview, she has spoken about the harassment she had to deal with in her short Bollywood career.

She said that a couple of directors tried to take advantage of her and that she was in an abusive relationship.

Asked about her time in Bollywood, she told Zoom, "A couple of directors tried to have sex with me. I was in a horribly abusive relationship. So yes, it was pretty bad overall." She said that she has no intention of returning, as she was a 'misfit' in the film industry.

Somy, who came to Mumbai in the 90s with a dream of marrying Salman Khan, reportedly dated him for eight years. She said in the same interview that she learned nothing from him in their time together and that they haven't spoken in the last five years. She did, however, speak glowingly about Salman's mother.

Also read: Somy Ali reveals Salman Khan cheated on her, says she 'didn't learn a single thing' from him

She also revealed that they broke up because Salman cheated on her. Earlier, in an interview with a leading daily, she had spoken about her decision to come to Mumbai. "It was 1991 and I was 16. I saw Maine Pyar Kiya, and I went, ‘I have to marry this guy!’ I told my mom that I am going to India tomorrow. She, of course, sent me off to my room, but I kept pleading that I have to go to India and marry this guy — Salman Khan," she'd said.

In her short-lived career in the Hindi film industry, Somy worked with Saif Ali Khan, Mithun Chakraborty, and Suniel Shetty, among others.

somy ali salman khan suniel shetty saif ali khan + 2 more

