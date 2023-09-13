Sona Mohapatra ‘rants’ about actors posting lip-sync videos after reminding Kusha Kapila about song credit

Singer Sona Mohapatra has shared a post talking about actors who post lip-sync videos on social media. Without taking any names, she questioned their talent. Her post arrived minutes after she reacted to Kusha Kapila's recent video where she was seen dancing and lip-syncing with Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi on the song Haanji from their film, Thank You For Coming. Also read: Haanji video: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill turn Coyote Ugly, show off sultry moves in new Thank You For Coming song

Sona Mohaptra on actors with lip sync videos

Sona Mohapatra shared a post about actors and their lip sync videos on Instagram.

Sona's post, titled as ‘Random rant alert’ read, “I bump into famous ‘actors’ and ‘actresses’ lip syncing to other people's voices saying ‘inane', ‘funny’ lines on social media. Is this creativity or talent of any kind for industry professionals who should be setting slightly higher bars? One off is still understandable but to make this your regular content strategy? Can you imagine a successful singer lip syncing to other people's songs on their reels for example? Of course the janta (public) so happy to give them thousands of likes for this mediocrity is another rant for another first day of periods day.” She captioned the post as ‘cringe.’

Responding to her, someone online wrote, “You are right about this post. All actors do this funny dialogue reels nowadays. It's ok if they want to be mediocre. I'm glad no singers have done such gimmicks so far .” “The whole Instagram is cringe,” said another.

Sona Mohapatra on Kusha Kapila's post

Earlier in the day, Sona had commented on Kusha's video and reminded her about song credit. She wrote to her, “Be nice if you credited the artist whose gaana (song) you are vibing to girls. Even your song posts for your new release never bothers about such although you have hundred hashtags of everyone who has nothing to do with the music.” Kusha added the song credits and wrote back to the singer, “@sonamohapatra have updated Sona! I was just ensuring all tags were correct hence did it a minute or two after upload. Sorry, slightly overwhelmed here but credit’s never going to be missed here.”

Later Sona also replied to the same thread after facing criticism from others. She commented, “@kushakapila my bad for even bringing it up. I’m sure the film producers and all other social media overwhelmed always do right by musicians or have a good enough reason when they miss such shout outs (this film promotion campaign certainly has not bothered about the music creators much). My Apologies for even being here. Just one of those days when I was scrolling and forgot I shouldn’t ever bother in the public domain of social media egos. A simple ‘oops sorry, will do‘ could’ve done the job btw. Cheers and I do wish all of you the very best for your film.”

