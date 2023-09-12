Haanji video: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill turn Coyote Ugly, show off sultry moves in new Thank You For Coming song

The first song from Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming movie Thank You For Coming is here. Titled Haanji, the song features all the five leads – Bhumi, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi. The song still shows Bhumi and Shehnaaz more prominently than the others. (Also read: Thank You For Coming trailer: Bhumi Pednekar's bold film on sex, orgasms and female bonding) Shehnaaz Gill and Bhumi Pednekar in Haanji song.

Haanji is filmed in a club, where Bhumi and her gang go out to party. Also seen with them is actor Karan Kundrra, serving the girls shots and drinks. Bhumi is in a red dress, while Shehnaaz is in a blue top and black PVC pants. They begin by grooving on the dance floor amid a sea of gyrating butts, and then take the party to the bar. They climb up the bar and pull off some dance moves, true Coyote Ugly style. Watch the video here:

Helmed by Karan Boolani, the film is all set to hit the theatres on October 6. On directing the film, Karan earlier said, "I’ve been fortunate to be surrounded by incredible women throughout my life, and I’m extremely proud to have directed this film. As a man, Thank You for Coming has taught me so much about the female experience around desire, love and acceptance. I hope that the audiences have as much fun watching the film as we had making it.”

The film will be facing a clash with Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. Billed as a coming-of-age comedy, Thank You for Coming follows the story of Kanika Kapoor, played by Bhumi Pednekar, a single girl in her 30s, and her quest for true love and pleasure. The film is directed by Karan from a script penned by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh.

The premiere of the movie is scheduled to take place on September 15 at Roy Thompson Hall during Toronto International Film Festival 2023 (TIFF).

Producer Anil Kapoor said about the film, “I've been wanting to attend TIFF ever since Slumdog Millionaire! That year, I travelled to all the festivals from BFI at London to Cannes and everything in between. The only festival I couldn't attend then was TIFF and that was because my visa didn't arrive in time for me to be there. So, TIFF has been on my bucket list ever since!"

"I may not have been able to attend the festival then as part of the movie, but this year I get to be there in the capacity of a producer. ‘Thank You For Coming’ has so much heart, soul and sass, and I'm grateful to be a part of its showcase on such a hallowed platform,” he said in a statement.

