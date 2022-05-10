Sona Mohapatra slams people questioning Ira Khan's birthday attire: She is 25, doesn't need her dad's approval or yours

Sona Mohapatra has tweeted in support of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, reminding people that the young girl is 25-year-old and does not need her father's approval to exercise her choices. After Ira posted pictures from her birthday celebrations, many internet users criticised her for wearing a bikini around her father, Aamir. (Also read: Ira Khan celebrates birthday with pool time with Aamir Khan, Azad and mum Reena Dutta; boyfriend Nupur wishes her)

Sona wrote on social media late Monday, "All the people outraging about Ira Khan’s choice of attire or linking it to what #AamirKhan said, did or didn’t in the past please note; she is 25. A free, thinking, adult woman. Is exercising her choices. Doesn’t need her dad’s approval or yours. BUZZ off. #Patriachy #India."

Sona's Instagram post.

Many fans appaluded Sona for her post. One of them wrote, "I really appreciate your openness and their freedom and choices of enjoying life. " Another one commented, "I thank my stars everyday I don’t live in India, and that my daughter can dress up anyway around her father. People don’t realize that when they question a woman’s choice of clothes around her father, they’re giving her father the right to lust over her. They’re saying he has no control over himself and all female bodies elicit the same response in him. How sad!!"

As she turned 25 on Sunday, Ira Khan celebrated the day with a pool party. She had a cake-cutting ceremony with her boyfriend and fitness coach Nupur Shikhare, and another one with her parents and step-brother Azad Rao Khan. A picture of Ira cutting her birthday cake with her mom Reena Dutta and father Aamir, showed her in a bikini and many internet users slammed her for her choice of the birthday dress.

Ira has made it clear that she doesn't want to work in films, unlike her father. She often addresses issues of mental health and promotes awareness about the same on social media.

