Sonakshi Sinha breaks silence on 'fake' non-bailable warrant reports, posts cheeky pic from ‘house arrest’

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has refuted reports of a non-bailable warrant issued against her. She called the reports 'fake news' and said that the complainant wishes to gain publicity by misusing her name and harming her reputation. A few media reports published this weekend mentioned that a non-bailable warrant was issued against Sonakshi for defrauding a man of a large sum of money. (Also read: Sonakshi Sinha: People have never questioned my abilities as an actor)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sonakshi shared a long note. She said, “There have been rumours of a non-bailable warrant issued against me floating in the media, without any verification from any authorities since a few days now. This is pure fiction and the work of a rogue individual trying to harass me. I request all media houses, journalists, and news reporters not to carry this fake news as it is playing into this individual’s agenda to gain publicity."

Sonakshi Sinha chilling at her home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonakshi said the man is planting articles against her in the media. “This man is purely trying to gain some publicity and extort money from me by attacking my reputation which I have very proudly built over the years, by planting these malicious articles in the media. Kindly do not participate in this harassment charade,” she wrote.

The actor added that she wouldn't speak on the matter anymore. “This matter is subjudice before the Muradabad court and has been stayed by the Allahabad High Court. My legal team will be taking all the necessary action against him for contempt of court,” she also wrote.

Ending her note, she said she is at her home currently. “This will be my only comment on this matter until the Muradabad Court has passed its verdict, so please do not approach me for the same. I am home and I can assure you there are no warrants issued against me,” she wrote. Sonakshi even shared a picture of herself sipping tea at her home and called it ‘house arrest’, with laughing emojis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonakshi has been on a rumour-denying spree lately. Last week as well, she had to clarify that she and Salman Khan were indeed not married when a photoshopped picture of them went viral. “Are you so dumb that you can't tell the difference between a real and a morphed picture,” she commented on a social media post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON