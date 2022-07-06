Sonakshi Sinha goes blonde in new pictures, Huma Qureshi calls them ‘scary’

Actor Sonakshi Sinha ditched her black hair in new pictures shared on her Instagram account. She seemed to be wearing a blonde wig in her post. Sharing her blonde look, she wrote, “Not a new look… but its a LOOK!” (Also read: Sonakshi Sinha reacts to marriage rumours with Shah Rukh Khan's line)

In the pictures, Sonakshi opted for an embroidered silver gown to match her new blonde look. She gave a shoutout to her styling team and said, “Special shout-out to my bomb hair-makeup-styling team for making sure our little experiments turn out TOP!” The pictures have now grabbed attention of her fans and friends.

Reacting to Sonakshi’s new locks, Huma Qureshi, who will be starring with her in Double XL, dropped laughing emojis. “Scary,” she added as well. “I’m sad it’s not Maldives,” commented actor Vijay Varma, referring to the celebrity-favourite destination where Sonakshi is often seen vacationing.

Meanwhile, a user wrote in the comments, “Your old look was better than new.” “Thаt’s а good one!” said another fan. “Your hairstyle is looking way better,” commented someone else.

Sonakshi is the daughter of actor Shatrughan Sinha. She made her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in 2010 with Dabangg. She will be next seen in Double XL. The film also stars her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. Directed by Satram Ramani, it is scheduled to release this year.

Apart from this, she is also a part of Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming project Dahaad, which will mark her official web series debut. Touted to be a crime-drama, Sonakshi will don the cop's uniform in the show. Besides her, it will also star Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah. Dahaad will be directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. It is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and Kagti's production house Tiger Baby.

