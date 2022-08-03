Sonakshi Sinha: I’m in a more relaxed and comfortable space right now

It’s been 12 years since Sonakshi Sinha entered the industry, and it has taken that number of years for her to come into her own, and pave her own path on her terms. In fact, she confesses she is busy working on her own growth, instead of being in a race to ape someone else.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Now, I feel like I have come into my own. Like, earlier, it used to be very excitable, and I used to take up a lot more on my plate than I could handle. My mind was buzzing (with things) constantly,” says Sinha, who made her debut in Bollywood with Dabangg in 2010.

When it comes to her filmography, it is a case of hit and miss, with projects such as Rowdy Rathore, Lootera and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Tevar, Akira, Noor, Force 2 and Kalank.

Opening up about her present position, the 35-year-old says, “I’m in a more relaxed and comfortable space right now where I’m working on my own terms and conditions and doing what I want to do, not under any sort of pressure to kind of be like someone or achieve what somebody has achieved”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I am very happy in the space that I’m in. So I think that’s really changed for me over the last few years. I started concentrating more on my growth as a person than anything else. And I feel that’s also really helped me with just kind of handling (things), and going on with my career,” adds the actor.

Today, what works in her favour is everyone’s willingness to experiment. “This is the right time to experiment and take risks and do things that you’ve never done before. Because the audience’s mind has also opened up over the last few years, and they’re also more accepting of risk. It is a great time to be an actor”.

In fact, apart from acting, she has expanded her horizons, and embarked on an entrepreneurial journey with several ventures. And the actor admits that the road till now has been very satisfying.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is like a new role that I have taken up, and it is very enjoyable because I waited for the right time. A lot of people actually had approached me earlier saying they wanted me to associate with their brand, but that really didn’t feel right to me,” she notes.

Why? “Because I wanted to be involved in something right from scratch, from naming it to conceptualising it to portraying it. This is what I really enjoy doing, and want to continue doing so,” she ends.