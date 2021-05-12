Sonakshi Sinha: It’s better to slow down till things improve, I don’t want to be on edge and wonder who’s next

Just when things were beginning to look up for the entertainment industry, film and TV shoots once again took a backseat owing to a constant spike in cases amid the second wave of Covid-19. Luckily, actor Sonakshi Sinha was able towrap her web debut project, Fallen, in the nick of time right before the latest curbs were imposed. The actor admits that she could sense the tension when she was working with a host of restrictions and it felt “scary” to remove her mask during the shoot, though, given the circumstance one can’t do much but get used to it.

“You have to move with the times and what’s happening. This is the circumstance we are in, we can’t crib and complain,” she says, quick to admit that it does feel “weird” as nobody is used to working like that.

“It’s a new thing for all of us involved, so it took time getting used to. Once you get into the groove, you’re kind of okay with it. It’s all about adjusting to the circumstances,” adds the actor, who recently received her first dose of vaccination.

And the entire experience of being in set before the second wave, felt “very surreal” to Sinha, who explains, “It was such a proud feeling that we were a unit of 300 people and not one person tested positive for Covid. Everybody was taking precautions, followed all protocols and was really careful. Finishing an entire series like Fallen wasn’t a small task, as it was an outdoor shoot in Rajasthan. I’m happy we were able to do it.

Besides this web series, Sinha had a few more professional commitments lined up, but she is “consciously” not going out right now and will step out the moment things seem under control.

“I had more work actually, but because of the situation, everything again got into a bit of a delay. I think I’m also feeling comfortable. I want this entire situation and things to get better. I don’t want to go into that mind space where I’m constantly on the edge and thinking about it, wondering ,‘Who is next’. It’s better to slow down a bit till things are better,” she reasons.