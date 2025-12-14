Sonakshi Sinha raises concern about actors and critics getting attacked online: 'Need stricter laws’

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has voiced concern over the rising instances of online attacks targeting actors and film critics, calling the trend deeply disturbing. The actor said there is an urgent need for stricter cyber laws to rein in such behaviour. On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha stepped into Telugu cinema earlier this year. (Photo: Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha calls out online attacks on actors

Sonakshi addressed the issue during a recent outing in Mumbai, and a video of her remarks has since surfaced on social media.

“Jo cheez jisse mujhe aur dikkat hai (the thing that troubled me) is this open attack on people online,” Sonakshi said.

She continued, “Jo sabke saath hota hai, actors ke saath bhi hota hai, abhi toh critics ke saath hai (It happens with everyone from actors to critics). I think that is something that we should all work towards putting an end to and try to figure a solution to that.. Ke koi bhi kahin bhi baithkar aapko kuch bhi bol rahe hai and there is not much people can do about it (that anyone from any part of the world can say anything to you and you can’t do anything about it). I feel we need to have strict laws to control it and keep a check on it.”

More about Sonakshi

Sonakshi is married to Zaheer Iqbal. Zaheer and Sonakshi dated for seven years before tying the knot. The two first met at one of Salman Khan’s parties in 2013. However, it was only in 2017, during the after-party of Tubelight, that they felt a spark and ended up talking for hours.

In 2024, the couple got married in a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act at Sonakshi’s Mumbai residence, in the presence of their families and close friends. They later hosted a fun reception for industry colleagues. Since their wedding, the couple has been travelling extensively and often shares glimpses of their adventures on social media.

Sonakshi’s recent work

On the work front, Sonakshi stepped into Telugu cinema earlier this year. She featured in Jatadhara, a supernatural thriller directed by Abhishek Jaiswal and Venkat Kalyan. The film also starred Sudheer Babu in the lead, with Shilpa Shirodkar also appearing in a pivotal role. The film failed to elicit expected response at the box office. Sonakshi was also seen in Nikita Roy, which was released in theatres on July 18.