Sonakshi Sinha says nepotism doesn't deserves so much attention: ‘That’s how the world works’

Sonakshi Sinha got a dream debut opposite Salman Khan in his hit film Dabangg. But despite being the daughter of veteran star Shatrughan Sinha, it wasn’t her father who lobbied for her entry into films. Salman reportedly saw her working as an usher at an event and decided to cast her. Since then, Sonakshi has carved her own path in the industry. In a recent interaction, she spoke about nepotism and why she feels the topic is often over-discussed.

‘Tough fathers make strong daughters’

Sonakshi Sinha with her father Shatrughan Sinha.

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Speaking to News18, Sonakshi admitted that her father never told her he would produce a film for her. She also shared that although many people viewed him as a strict father, he was always soft and honest with her. She said, “Tough fathers make really resilient and strong daughters. My dad, on the other hand, has always been very soft on me but very, very honest too. But his main thing has been that I’ll have to prove myself on my own. His approach might have been different but I think that always works in creating a strong and independent woman."

‘Nepotism doesn’t deserve so much attention’

Sonakshi’s views on nepotism were straightforward and without sugarcoating. She did not deny the advantages of having a father already established in the industry, saying that this is simply how the world works. She said, “I may want an opportunity to join a business. But the businessman’s son will have a greater chance to be a part of it than me. That’s how the world works. I can’t grouse or hold a grudge against that person because his way to that opportunity is much easier than mine. I don’t think that nepotism is a topic that deserves so much attention from people."

Sonakshi Sinha’s work front

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{{^usCountry}} On the work front, Sonakshi is seen in Prime Video’s film System. The film is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced by Baweja Studios. It also stars Jyothika and Ashutosh Gowariker in lead roles.The actor also has Dahaad season 2 in the pipeline. In 2025, Sonakshi was seen in Jatadhara and Nikita Roy, but both projects failed to impress audiences and critics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the work front, Sonakshi is seen in Prime Video’s film System. The film is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced by Baweja Studios. It also stars Jyothika and Ashutosh Gowariker in lead roles.The actor also has Dahaad season 2 in the pipeline. In 2025, Sonakshi was seen in Jatadhara and Nikita Roy, but both projects failed to impress audiences and critics. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from her acting career, Sonakshi also has a strong presence on YouTube. Her YouTube channel has over 1.1 million subscribers, with millions of views on her makeup and skincare tutorials. Her fun banter and videos with husband Zaheer Iqbal are also quite popular among fans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from her acting career, Sonakshi also has a strong presence on YouTube. Her YouTube channel has over 1.1 million subscribers, with millions of views on her makeup and skincare tutorials. Her fun banter and videos with husband Zaheer Iqbal are also quite popular among fans. {{/usCountry}}

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