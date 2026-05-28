Rakhi Sawant defends Ranveer Singh amid FWICE row over Don 3 dispute: ‘Salman Khan ko ban karke dikhaye’

The fallout surrounding Ranveer Singh’s abrupt exit from Don 3 continues to snowball, with the FWICE intensifying its stand against the actor and sparking fresh drama in Bollywood. Amid the controversy, Rakhi Sawant has jumped to Ranveer’s defence, claiming the actor is being unfairly targeted. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer Singh over his abrupt exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 on May 25.

Taking a swipe at Farhan Akhtar, Rakhi said that the filmmaker is trying to stay in the spotlight by dragging Ranveer’s name into the controversy.

Rakhi Sawant defends Ranveer Singh During her recent outing in the city, Rakhi was seen sharing her thoughts while interacting with the paparazzi. The Bigg Boss fame star, known for her blunt and unapologetic opinions, claimed that members of FWICE are “jealous” of Ranveer.

Talking about the whole controversy, Rakhi said, “Main condemn karti hoon. Jin logon ne Ranveer ko ban kiya hai… mujhe bahut gussa aa raha hai. Kyunki woh superstar hai, Ranveer par har banda jalta hai. Inke p**hw**e mein takat hai toh Salman Khan ko ban karke dikhaye, mere bhai ko. Ek-ek ko uda kar Salman bhai band baja dega. Ranveer apni mehnat se aaya hai, Deepika (Padukone) aur Ranveer dono apni mehnat se aaye hain."

It translates to, “I condemn this. I’m very angry at the people who have banned Ranveer because he is a superstar, and everyone is jealous of him. If they really have the courage, let them try banning my brother Salman Khan. Salman bhai will shut each one of them down. Ranveer Singh has achieved success through his own hard work, and both he and Deepika Padukone have made it on their own.”

Rakhi further added, “Salman Khan ko aise log ban karke dikhaye, woh bata denge. FWICE, aap log humare Ranveer se jalte ho kyunki unhone lagatar superhit filmein di hain. Aap mein dum hai toh Salman ko touch karke batao, woh tumhari baja dega. Farhan Akhtar jitna apni filmon mein superhit nahi hua, woh kahin dikha nahi, ab Ranveer ke naam par publicity nikal raha hai aur woh dikh gaya hai."

It translates to, “Let people them try banning Salman Khan, then they’ll see what happens. FWICE, you people are jealous of our Ranveer Singh because he has delivered back-to-back superhit films. If you really have the guts, try messing with Salman and he’ll put you in your place. Farhan Akhtar was never as successful in his own films, and now he is seeking publicity using Ranveer’s name and it’s obvious.”