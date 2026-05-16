Sonakshi Sinha says overworking in her 20s led her to almost 'burning out': I would take no breaks | Exclusive

Actor Sonakshi Sinha began working in her early 20sand found immediate success with her debut film, Dabangg. She saw a bunch of hits over the next few years, establishing herself as a prolific actor. But now, reflecting on that phase of her career, Sonakshi says she was overworking herself, almost to the brink of exhaustion.

Sonakshi Sinha on overworking in her 20s

Sonakshi Sinha plays a lawyer in her upcoming film, System.

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In 10 years, from her debut to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sonakshi starred in 23 films and had special appearances or dance numbers in eight more. Talking to Hindustan Times about that phase, she says, “I started working very young. I was 22 when I started and 23 when my first film released. My entire 20s went into work. I felt like I was burning out, doing more than I should be. I was constantly on the go. I would not take time off for myself or breaks in between two films. I would go from one set to another. I did double shifts at one point in time.”

‘I need to make time for myself’

However, Sonakshi decided to change that much later in her career. She says the realisation dawned on her when she turned 30, around 2017-18. “There came a point when I said, ‘I need to make time for myself. That will help me improve as an actor as well as a person’. That’s when I started making certain changes in my life. My whole direction changed in the way I approached work, or the kind of work that I do,” she recalls.

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{{^usCountry}} In the six years since the pandemic, Sonakshi has worked in seven films and two web series, a much lighter work load. Talking about the change, she says, “You learn. It doesn’t come to you automatically. At that point in time, I felt this was the way to go. Also, I lived a very protected life. For me, that was me seeing my work. I enjoyed it while I did it. But you reach a point where you realise there is more to life than just work.” Sonakshi's upcoming film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the six years since the pandemic, Sonakshi has worked in seven films and two web series, a much lighter work load. Talking about the change, she says, “You learn. It doesn’t come to you automatically. At that point in time, I felt this was the way to go. Also, I lived a very protected life. For me, that was me seeing my work. I enjoyed it while I did it. But you reach a point where you realise there is more to life than just work.” Sonakshi's upcoming film {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sonakshi will be seen next in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s courtroom drama, System. The film stars her as a young lawyer who goes against her own father in a high-profile murder case. Ashutosh Gowariker plays her character’s father and a prominent defence lawyer, while Jyotika stars as a court stenographer who doubles up as her partner. System will release on Amazon Prime Video on May 22. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sonakshi will be seen next in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s courtroom drama, System. The film stars her as a young lawyer who goes against her own father in a high-profile murder case. Ashutosh Gowariker plays her character’s father and a prominent defence lawyer, while Jyotika stars as a court stenographer who doubles up as her partner. System will release on Amazon Prime Video on May 22. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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