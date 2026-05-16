Sonakshi Sinha says overworking in her 20s led her to almost 'burning out': I would take no breaks | Exclusive
Sonakshi Sinha talks to HT about how she learnt maintaing work-life balance in her acting career almost the hard way.
Actor Sonakshi Sinha began working in her early 20sand found immediate success with her debut film, Dabangg. She saw a bunch of hits over the next few years, establishing herself as a prolific actor. But now, reflecting on that phase of her career, Sonakshi says she was overworking herself, almost to the brink of exhaustion.
Sonakshi Sinha on overworking in her 20s
In 10 years, from her debut to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sonakshi starred in 23 films and had special appearances or dance numbers in eight more. Talking to Hindustan Times about that phase, she says, “I started working very young. I was 22 when I started and 23 when my first film released. My entire 20s went into work. I felt like I was burning out, doing more than I should be. I was constantly on the go. I would not take time off for myself or breaks in between two films. I would go from one set to another. I did double shifts at one point in time.”
‘I need to make time for myself’
However, Sonakshi decided to change that much later in her career. She says the realisation dawned on her when she turned 30, around 2017-18. “There came a point when I said, ‘I need to make time for myself. That will help me improve as an actor as well as a person’. That’s when I started making certain changes in my life. My whole direction changed in the way I approached work, or the kind of work that I do,” she recalls.
In the six years since the pandemic, Sonakshi has worked in seven films and two web series, a much lighter work load. Talking about the change, she says, “You learn. It doesn’t come to you automatically. At that point in time, I felt this was the way to go. Also, I lived a very protected life. For me, that was me seeing my work. I enjoyed it while I did it. But you reach a point where you realise there is more to life than just work.”
Sonakshi's upcoming film{{/usCountry}}
In the six years since the pandemic, Sonakshi has worked in seven films and two web series, a much lighter work load. Talking about the change, she says, “You learn. It doesn’t come to you automatically. At that point in time, I felt this was the way to go. Also, I lived a very protected life. For me, that was me seeing my work. I enjoyed it while I did it. But you reach a point where you realise there is more to life than just work.”
Sonakshi's upcoming film{{/usCountry}}
Sonakshi will be seen next in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s courtroom drama, System. The film stars her as a young lawyer who goes against her own father in a high-profile murder case. Ashutosh Gowariker plays her character’s father and a prominent defence lawyer, while Jyotika stars as a court stenographer who doubles up as her partner. System will release on Amazon Prime Video on May 22.{{/usCountry}}
Sonakshi will be seen next in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s courtroom drama, System. The film stars her as a young lawyer who goes against her own father in a high-profile murder case. Ashutosh Gowariker plays her character’s father and a prominent defence lawyer, while Jyotika stars as a court stenographer who doubles up as her partner. System will release on Amazon Prime Video on May 22.{{/usCountry}}
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