Sonakshi Sinha shares visuals of lathi-charge on students during CJP protest: 'Poore desh ka dil toot gaya’

After students allegedly faced lathi-charge on Monday during the CJP-led youth protest, many celebrities took to social media to call out the force being used against students demanding education reforms and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Sonakshi Sinha, who has been vocal about the issue, has now shared heartbreaking visuals from Monday's protest.

Sonakshi Sinha shares visuals of protest

Sonakshi Sinha speaks against lathi-charge on students.

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Sharing the pictures, Sonakshi wrote, "20th July bohot logon ki haddiyaan tooti aur ek POORE DESH ka dil toota. Yaad rakhna. (July 20... many people suffered broken bones, and an entire nation's heart broke. Remember that)."

Sonakshi slams Sonam Wangchuk's removal from Jantar Mantar

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{{^usCountry}} Sonakshi has been among the few A-list Bollywood celebrities who have spoken in favour of the CJP protest. Earlier, she had criticised activist Sonam Wangchuk being forcibly taken away by the police from Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 18 after he had been on a hunger strike for 22 days. Wangchuk was shifted to a hospital after the police action. The protest has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the recent examination paper leaks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sonakshi has been among the few A-list Bollywood celebrities who have spoken in favour of the CJP protest. Earlier, she had criticised activist Sonam Wangchuk being forcibly taken away by the police from Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 18 after he had been on a hunger strike for 22 days. Wangchuk was shifted to a hospital after the police action. The protest has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the recent examination paper leaks. {{/usCountry}}

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The Dabangg actor had shared a video on Instagram criticising the police action and expressing relief that Wangchuk was safe. "What happened with Sonam sir today wasn't right. I am glad that he's okay and that his wife is with him. He's strong, he's alert. Over the last few days, I have seen him and the thousands standing with him," she said.

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"No matter what has been going on, they have stayed calm, respectful, and have kept their point forward without violence. We all know the country's strength is in its youth. Now, I feel like that's true after looking at them. Even after all the discomfort, disappointment and difficulties, the way you have held on to your beliefs, hats off to you," she added.

Diljit Dosanjh supports CJP protest

After the alleged lathi-charge, Diljit Dosanjh also came out in support of the students. The Main Vaapas Aaunga star took to Instagram and wrote, “Aj Jo hoyea Baut Maada Hoyea.. Students Naal Edan Treat Nhi Hona Chaida c.. Mai Authorities Nu Request Karda Ke Students Dian Demands Nu sunn Leya Javey.. Lokan Di Avaaz Rab Di Avaaz Hundi Aa...(What happened today was very wrong. Students should not have been treated like this. I request the authorities to listen to the students' demands. The voice of the people is the voice of God)."