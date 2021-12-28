Sonakshi Sinha winks, flashes victory sign as she poses with rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in new pic

Actor Sonakshi Sinha is all set for the release of her upcoming film Double XL with her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. In a photo shared on social media, the duo was seen enjoying at a party, as they posed for a selfie.

Sharing a picture with Sonakshi, Zaheer wrote, “Decembering.” In the picture, the rumoured couple was seen posing together with a victory sign, as they winked.

Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha at a party.(Instagram)

Earlier this month, Sonakshi wished Zaheer on his birthday on Instagram. Posting photos of themselves, the actor wrote, “Happy birthday to who could possibly be the most annoying human being on this planet. Also, who could possibly be the most amazing human being on this planet. How is this possible??? How are you like this??? Thank you for being born. Ugh. Happy birthday. Bye. #bestbestfriend #whattaguy.” Zaheer reacted to the pictures and said, “But she’s my best friend yaaaaaa," and “Can officially call you my heroine also now."

Last year in an interview with Pinkvilla, Sonakshi talked about her marriage plans. She said, "I am not trying to brush it off the carpet. When it has to happen, it will. But, there is no pressure from my family. My parents see that I am very happy with my work, enjoying it. Also, I have to find a boy, only then I can get married. The main requirement is that." She further added, "I should really not say never. But, I would prefer being with someone who is outside of this industry. I would prefer it, but nahi hua toh nahi hua."

Sonakshi and Zaheer will be seen together in the upcoming film Double XL, which is slated to release in 2022. The film is directed by Satramm Ramani and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl, Ashwin Varde and Mudassar Aziz.

