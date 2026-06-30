Sonakshi Sinha's husband Zaheer Iqbal touches Shatrughan Sinha's feet, helps him down the stairs; fans react

When Sonakshi Sinha married Zaheer Iqbal in 2024, the couple faced intense scrutiny over their interfaith marriage. Speculation was rife that Sonakshi's father and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha was unhappy with her decision, while reports also claimed that her brothers did not approve of the match. However, Sonakshi's parents later attended the wedding and dismissed all such rumours.

Zaheer Iqbal touches Shatrughan Sinha's feet

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal on family outing with Shatrughan Sinha.

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Recently, the couple once again made headlines after they were spotted on a dinner date with Sonakshi's parents, Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha. Sonakshi's father-in-law, Iqbal Ratansi, and members of Zaheer's family also joined the dinner gathering.

Sonakshi and her family were caught by the paparazzi as they exited the restaurant. Meanwhile, a heartwarming moment between Zaheer and Shatrughan quickly went viral. Zaheer was seen extending his hand to help the veteran actor walk down the stairs. Shatrughan also held Zaheer close while posing for photographs. Later, Zaheer and Sonakshi escorted Shatrughan and Poonam to their car, after which Zaheer touched Shatrughan's feet as a mark of respect. Shatrughan and Zaheer's father were also seen exchanging pleasantries.

Fans were overwhelmed by the warmth shared between the families. A fan wrote, "Finally father saheb maan gaye 😂 good to see family together 👏 at the end kids shall be happy." Another comment read, "Respect." Another fan wrote, "Two heroes of sona❤️❤️."

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During the outing, there was also a moment when Sonakshi appeared upset with the paparazzi. While she initially acknowledged them with a smile, she grew impatient as the cameras continued to follow them.

Addressing the photographers with folded hands, Sonakshi said, "Bas, guys. Thank you. Good night!" When they continued recording, Sonakshi once again firmly said, "Guys ho gaya. Ho gaya. Bas. Thank you."

When Shatrughan opened up about Sonakshi's wedding

In an old interview from 2024 with Retro Lehren, Shatrughan spoke about Luv and Kush not attending Sonakshi's wedding. "I won’t complain. They are only humans. They maybe still not be so mature. I do understand their pain and confusion. There is always cultural reaction. Maybe, if I was their age, I might have had a similar reaction to it. But, here is where your maturity, seniority, and experience comes in place. Hence, my reaction was not as extreme as my sons," he said.

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He also spoke about supporting Sonakshi's decision. He said, "Of course, I will support my daughter. I don’t have any reason to not to. It’s their life and their wedding. They have to lead a life. If they are sure about each other, who are we to be against it? As parents and as a father, it was my duty to support her. I have always been with her, and I will continue to be so. We speak so much about women empowerment, how is it wrong for her to choose her partner? Not like she did anything illegal. She was mature."

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