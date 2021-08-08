Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sonali Bendre's husband Goldie Behl says he's always dedicated his life to his wife: 'My life hasn't changed'

Sonali Bendre's husband Goldie Behl revealed in a new interview how he is dealing with life, post the actor's cancer battle. He also spoke about what is keeping him busy on the professional front.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Goldie Behl with wife Sonali Bendre and son Ranveer.

Actor Sonali Bendre is a cancer survivor and has been leading a quiet life since her return to India in December 2018, post her treatment in the US. One of her biggest support systems has been her husband and filmmaker Goldie Behl. In a new interview, he spoke about his work and his life with Sonali post her battle with cancer.

It may be recalled that in July 2018, Sonali Bendre broke the news that she had been diagnosed with a 'high-grade cancer'. Soon after, she and her husband Goldie flew to the US for treatment. She kept her fans and well-wishers informed about her treatment and has since been an inspiration to many patients in a similar condition.

After her return, Sonali has mostly maintained a low profile. In a new interview with Rediff.com, Goldie spoke about his life with her and how he has moved into the OTT space in a major way.

In response to a question about how the experience changed his life, both as a person and as a filmmaker, he said: "My life hasn't changed. I have always dedicated my life to her and I still do. But one always believes that something that would happen to someone else would not happen to you. The truth is not like that. That sense of being cautious was always there. That's why we shot smoothly through the pandemic. I believe if something can go wrong it'll go wrong, but one has to be prepared for it."

On moving to OTT from films, after his wife's cancer diagnosis, Goldie said that the good thing about the web world was that were fewer 'variables'. With regard to actors and directors, the web definitely had greater acceptance. He added that since the web world was a hybrid of films and television, many filmmakers take time to adapt to it. Since he had done both, he was far more comfortable.

Also read: When Hema Malini admitted her family opposed marriage with Dharmendra: 'I called him and said...'

Goldie also revealed that he has been making content for young adults and that he took the help of his son Ranveer to get the 'Gen Z lingo' correct. "We got him to help us with a list of words that the young generation of today uses. He has also helped me with the kinds of clothes that this generation likes to wear. There's a lot of influence of the brands or the lingo on the characters of my shows. Even the right kind of basketball moves."

Goldie has produced web shows such as Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain and REJCTX.

