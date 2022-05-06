Sonali Bendre posts throwback pic with Pierce Brosnan, calls husband Goldie Behl 'my own version of James Bond’

Actor Sonali Bendre shared a throwback picture with James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan. She also shared a new picture of herself with her husband, film producer Goldie Behl. Actors Abhishek Bachchan, Tabu, Huma Qureshi and others reacted to Sonali's post. Also Read: Sonali Bendre says she wont be defined by 'C word', shares before-and-after picture of recovery

Sharing the pictures, Sonali wrote, “Then and now pics are my favorite! It shows me how much has changed yet some things haven’t… like me fitting into an old outfit - I wore this 16 years ago, during my first trimester while carrying @rockbehl. And here I’m in the same outfit in 2022. Super happy that in this regard not much has changed. P.S. Notice that I brought my own version of James Bond into 2022."

In the first picture, which was taken in 2006, Sonali is seen posing with Pierce Brosnan and in the new photo, she is seen posing with husband Goldie.

Actors Abhishek Bachchan, Huma Qureshi and Shriya Pilgaonkar dropped heart emoticons in the comments section. One fan commented, “Glamourous forever.” Another said, “Love seeing you rewear! They are too gorgeous not to be seen more than once.” One more fan wrote, “Ummmhhh but I'm wondering how could you keep same outfit in your wardrobe for 16 damn years." Complimenting her, one said, “You were and are beautiful.” Also Read: Sonali Bendre recreates old pics with Geeta Kapur from the sets of Duplicate after 26 years. See pics inside

Sonali made her Bollywood debut with the 1994 film Aag. She had her first breakthrough with the action romance Diljale (1996). She later appeared in films such as Major Saab (1998), Zakhm (1998), Sarfarosh (1999), Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999), Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000) and many others. She has judged many reality shows such as, India's Best Dramebaaz, Hindustan Ke Hunarbaaz, India's Got Talent and Indian Idol.

