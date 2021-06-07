Sonali Bendre says she wont be defined by 'C word', shares before-and-after picture of recovery

Sonali Bendre on Sunday shared a before-and-after picture of herself, charting her cancer recovery. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

Sonali took to Instagram and shared a collage of pictures -- the first showed her in a hospital, while the second was a more glamorous shot. "How time flies... today when I look back, I see strength, I see weakness but most importantly I see the will to not let the C word define how my life will be after it..." she wrote in her caption.





She continued, "You create the life you choose. The journey is what you make of it... so remember to take #OneDayAtATime and to #SwitchOnTheSunshine #CancerSurvivorsDay." People showered her with love in the comments section. Neelam Kothari Soni, Zoya Akhtar, Bhavana Pandey, Diana Penty, Manish Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan and Sikandar Kher dropped heart emojis.

"Your my warrior princess Sonzyyy," wrote Sussanne Khan. Tahira Kashyap commented, "You inspire me."

Sonali has been documenting her journey with the disease, on social media. She frequently posts updates on important anniversaries, and shares empowering messages for her fans and followers.

Speaking to Rajeev Masand, she said in an earlier interview how it was only after reaching New York that her doctors there told her that not only did she have Stage IV cancer, she had only a 30% chance of survival. She also said it was her husband Goldie Behl’s decision to go to New York for treatment.

"I land in New York and next day, we go to the doctor. He looks at everything and we had sent all our tests and he says, you know, it is fourth stage and you have 30% chance of survival. That really hit me; I just turned to Goldie and I remember saying: ‘Thank God, you got me here’. Goldie always says that ‘tomorrow I’d rather feel I over-reacted, over-spent than under-reacted and have that regret that I should have done that’. There was no time for it and we were not told that it was fourth stage but Goldie had started reading about it and he was suspecting it," she had said.

