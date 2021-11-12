Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sonali Bendre wishes husband Goldie Behl on their 19th anniversary. Watch cute video

Actor Sonali Bendre and filmmaker Goldie Behl are celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary. Sonali shared a video for Goldie on Instagram. Have a look.
Sonali Bendre wishes husband Goldie Behl on their 19th wedding anniversary.(Instagram)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 03:51 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Sonali Bendre wished her husband, filmmaker Goldie Behl on their 19th wedding anniversary. Sonali shared a video compilation of their pictures on Instagram.

In one photo, Goldie can be seen looking at Sonali and in the other one, he can be seen touching her hair. Have a look:

Actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife, Maheep Kapoor commented on the video saying, “Happy anniversary guys." Actor Neelam Kothari wrote, “Happiest anniversary guys @goldiebehl." Actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a heart on the picture.

Goldie and Sonali met for the first time on the sets of film Naaraaz in 1994. According to an article by Bollywood Shaadis, when asked about their first meeting, Goldie said, “I bumped into Sonali on the sets of the film Naaraaz. My sister Shrishti Arya knew her well but I didn’t know her at all. I just found her attractive. (Winks) I still do. So our first conversation was about food and to date most of the times, we simply talk about food. (Laughs) Now, most of it is about how little I should eat.”

He added: “Eventually, our friendship turned into romance. But initially, the affections were one-sided. She was in denial. I didn’t give up on her though. Even my mom asked me not to let go of her. She thought Sonali was an amazing girl. For the first time in my life, I heeded my mom’s advice and thank God for that. Long drives and heated political discussions were instrumental in strengthening our bond. And in no time, we were seeing each other.”

In July 2018, Sonali was diagnosed with metastatic cancer. In 2019, when she recovered she wrote a heartfelt post for Goldie on Instagram for their anniversary. She said, “He has put everything on standby and has been focusing so much on me... and now I’m turning the focus back on him. P.S. Happy Anniversary @goldiebehl, I love you more than you could imagine... thank you for being my pillar of strength in health & sickness... literally!”

