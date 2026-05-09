Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja reveal second son's name as Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja, share its meaning

Sonam Kapoor is embracing motherhood all over again, and her latest Instagram update offers a warm glimpse into this new chapter. The actor, who welcomed her second baby boy with Anand Ahuja on March 29, 2026, has finally revealed the name of her son: Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja. She and Anand shared a joint Instagram post to detail the meaning of the name. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor calls life ‘a dream’ as she shares unseen family moments with husband Anand Ahuja holding newborn son)

Sonam introduces second son Rudralokh

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja shared pictures of the newborn baby too.

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The post had a pair of pictures with the happy family, with Anand holding Rudralokh and Sonam holding Vayu on her lap. In the caption, she began, "In the spirit of the divine force that has once again transformed our lives.

Born on the sacred day of Ekadashi, under Vishnu’s grace, our second son feels like a sign, a karmic alignment, a divine pairing with his brother, and a blessing we deeply honour. With love and gratitude, we welcome Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja."

The note continued, “In the Vedas, Rudra (रुद्र), from the root rud, “to roar,” is the mightiest of the mighty. The one who eradicates suffering at its source, the divine force behind storms, breath, healing, and renewal.”

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{{^usCountry}} "He is deeply connected to Vayu, the prana that moves through all beings. Our firstborn carries the name of Vishnu, the sustainer of life. With Rudra, a sacred continuity emerges. Breath and power. Preservation and transformation. One strengthening the other. Like his name, may Rudra grow to be fearless, compassionate, deeply aware, and a force of strength and light. With gratitude for your love and blessings, Sonam, Anand, Vayu, and Rudra," concluded the note. More details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "He is deeply connected to Vayu, the prana that moves through all beings. Our firstborn carries the name of Vishnu, the sustainer of life. With Rudra, a sacred continuity emerges. Breath and power. Preservation and transformation. One strengthening the other. Like his name, may Rudra grow to be fearless, compassionate, deeply aware, and a force of strength and light. With gratitude for your love and blessings, Sonam, Anand, Vayu, and Rudra," concluded the note. More details {{/usCountry}}

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Sonam and Anand had announced the arrival of their second child through a joint statement, sharing, “With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026.” They added, “Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace.”

Earlier, Rhea had shared the first glimpse of her newborn nephew and praised Sonam’s strength, writing, “All you need is love and in Sonam Kapoor’s case some super human mom strength. #masilife.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child Vayu in 2022.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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