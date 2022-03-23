Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja make first appearance since her pregnancy announcement, mom-to-be is all smiles. See pics

Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja have made their first public appearance since the actor announced her pregnancy. The couple posed for the paparazzi at an event on Wednesday, two days after she shared the pregnancy news on her Instagram account. Also Read| Sonam Kapoor's mother-in-law reacts to her pregnancy, shares pic of her baby bump: 'Super excited to be a dadi soon'

Sonam and Anand, who are currently in Mumbai, were pictured in the city's suburbs for Vegnonveg store opening. Sonam sported a blue pant suit and paired it with classic white sneakers. Anand was wearing a beige hoodie and olive joggers. Fans commented heart-eyed emojis on the video, with one writing, "so cute." Another commented, "wow congratulations." A third one wrote, "My favourite."

Sonam and Anand Ahuja were also accompanied by Sonam's father Anil Kapoor. Sonam's brother and actor Harshvardhan Kapoor was also in attendance at the event. Several other celebrities including Patralekha, Saqib Saleem and Huma Qureshi, were present at the opening.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja at a recent event in Mumbai.

Sonam had announced the pregnancy through a maternity photoshoot. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.”

Several family members and celebrities congratulated Sonam on the announcement. Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Wohoooooooo soooo happy for you both. Can’t wait for the babies to play.” Dia Mirza wrote, “Such wonderful news!!! So happy for you.” Ananya Pandey wrote, “Congratulations.”

Anil Kapoor congratulated his daughter in an Instagram post writing, “Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - grandfather. Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful!"

Sonam was last seen in the 2019 release The Zoya Factor, in which she starred alongside Dulquer Salmaan. She also had a cameo in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's AK vs AK, which was released on Netflix in 2020.

