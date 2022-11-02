Neena Gupta wishes Masaba Gupta with an unseen childhood picture, Sonam Kapoor calls her 'Masaba masi.' See pics

Neena Gupta wished daughter and fashion designer Masaba Gupta on her 33rd birthday via Instagram post. She shared a cute throwback picture of the two to mark the occasion on Wednesday. Along with fans, veteran actor Soni Razdan also extended her warm wishes for Masaba. Sonam Kapoor also posted many pictures with Masaba and wrote a sweet wish for her birthday.( Also read: Abhishek Bachchan digs out retro pic of wife Aishwarya Rai for her birthday wish, fans send love)

Neena’s picture showed a close up of young Masaba with her mother. Masaba looked straight into the camera. Neena held her daughter while posing for the camera.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Neena wrote, “Happy birthday my jaan ki tukdi (two red heart emojis) @masabagupta.” Actor Soni Razdan wrote, “Happy Birthday @masabagupta (three red heart emojis).” Reacting to Neena's post, one of her fans wrote, “She (Masaba) was so cute in childhood.” Another fan wrote, “Daughters are always special. Happy birthday.” Other fan posted, “Happy birthday to an amazingly strong girl of a beautiful mom. God bless dear. Enjoy your day and year ahead @masabagupta. Make @neena_gupta proud always.” Many fans extended their warm wishes for Masaba on her birthday with red heart emojis.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared two selfies with Masaba. In one of the pictures, Sonam decked up in a saree and Masaba wore a white outfit while posing for the camera. Sonam captioned her post, “Happy Happy birthday my Masaba masi..we love you crazy girl..”

Masaba Gupta is the daughter of actor Neena and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. They were in a relationship in the 1980s and Masaba was born in 1989. Neena had raised Masaba as a single mother. In 2008, Neena got married to Vivek Mehra in a private ceremony.

Masaba is a fashion designer by profession. She made acting debut with her mother with the first season of Netflix series Masaba Masaba and impressed the audience with her talent in season two.

In a conversation with News18, Neena talked about her relationship with her daughter and said, “Masaba and I don’t live together. But we keep calling each other. So many people express surprise when they come to know that we call each other up two-three times a day. A guy once told me that he speaks to his mother only once a week! But there’s no hard and fast rule that we need to talk to each other three times. If Masaba is busy, we don’t speak as much. Both of us are extremely busy with work but we also make time for each other.”

Neena was last seen in Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna. She will be next seen in Uunchai with Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani. The film is slated to release on November, 11.

