Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor share warm birthday wishes for Anand Ahuja: ‘Watching you with Vayu, I wish…’

Both Sonam Kapoor and her dad Anil Kapoor took to social media to share birthday wishes for her husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam shared a bunch of photos, while Anil shared a warm message for his son-in-law. Anil mentioned how seeing Anand with his son makes him want to turn back time and dote on his kids the same way. (Also read: When Sonam Kapoor revealed why she married Anand Ahuja)

Sonam Kapoor shared a bunch of pictures with Anand Ahuja on his birthday.

Anil shared a few pictures of Anand, one of which showed him playing with his son Vayu. He wrote, “Happy Birthday my son @anandahuja! Since you came into our lives, you have been an adoring son to us, an amazing partner to Sonam and now, the most incredible father to Vayu. Sunita and I always talk about how lucky Vayu is to have a father as doting and committed as you.” He added, “Watching you with Vayu makes me wish I had been able to spend more time with my kids when they were younger... You've set new standards for fathers everywhere, and I for one, will try to live up to them as best as I can. Love you! @anandahuja.”

Sonam also shared a bunch of photos of herself with Anand. Even Vayu joined them in a few. “Dear Anand, a year around the sun again, this time with our beautiful boy. We love you the most in the world, you kind, sensitive wonderful man. Everyone realises how special you are but no one knows how hard you work to be the best version of yourself physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. Fly high and reach for the stars @anandahuja . Life is just going to better and better because you deserve everything and more. #everydayphenomenal,” she wrote.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. The couple welcomed their baby boy on August 20, 2022, in Mumbai.

Sonam was recently seen in the film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija and also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film's first look was unveiled at the Jio Studio's event. According to reports, she has signed two more projects.

