Sonam Kapoor can’t wait to watch Anil Kapoor in JugJugg Jeeyo, Akshay Kumar sends his best wishes

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor-starrer JugJugg Jeeyo released on Friday and congratulatory messages from celebrities are pouring in on social media. Joining fans, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and gave a shoutout to her father Anil Kapoor. She wrote, “Can't wait to watch you on the big screen again Daddy @anilskapoor!” (Also read: Varun Dhawan shares message for Nach Punjaban singer Abrar-ul-Haq)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Go watch #JugJuggJeeyo you guys!” Sonam added as she shared the film poster. Her sister, filmmaker Rhea Kapoor shared the same poster featuring Anil. She captioned it, “Time to go to the movies!”

Arjun Kapoor reviewed JugJugg Jeeyo and called it a ‘true blue family entertainer.’ In a long post, he said, “Arjun wrote, "#ArjunRecommends... AK makes you laugh and chuckle. Neetu aunty makes you connect and cry because of her resilience. Varun makes you feel the chaos in managing the relationships. Kiara makes you feel the calm that's needed to hold a family together. Maniesh and Prajakta make sure we connect with these oddball family members through their gaze. Raj well done on a true blue family entertainer!!! All the best to Karan and Apoorva... We have a winner on hand.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akshay Kumar shared a video of himself praising the cast of JugJugg Jeeyo. In the video, he said, “Aaj Friday hai, yaani theatre jaaneka din aur iss Friday release hui hai ek bhot badiya film, JugJugg Jeeyo, ismein actors bhi ek se badkar ek hai- Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar aur Apoorva Mehta ne isse produce kiya hai, and the good news is it's been directed by my friend Raj Mehta, music by Azeem Dayani. All the best guys, JugJugg Jeeyo. (Today’s Friday, which means it’s time to visit theaters. A wonderful film, JugJugg Jeeyo has released. It has great actors—Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar and it’s produced by Apoorva Mehta.)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several other actors, such as Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Ishaan Khatter and director Anand L Rai have also praised the Raj Mehta directorial.

Ishaan Khatter, Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Arjun Kapoor's posts on JugJugg Jeeyo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about JugJugg Jeeyo, Varun, Kiara, Anil and Neetu have been praised by the film critics as well. The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “JugJugg Jeeyo is an absolute family entertainer that talks about choosing relationships over selfishness and while doing so, there's nothing preachy about it. There's aren't any vulgar jokes or slapstick humour to infuse laughter and that makes JugJugg Jeeyo a clean comedy drama. Watch it on the big screen for it's one of those typical commercial potboilers that you call paisa vasool.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON