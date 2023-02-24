Sonam Kapoor 'gives credit for getting pregnant' to her doctor's advice: 'She is literally the best'

Sonam Kapoor gave a shoutout to her friend and doctor and said she gives the 'credit for getting pregnant to her care and advice'. She said the naturopathic doctor gives the 'best alternative, natural therapy'. Sonam and businessman-husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy Vayu on August 20, last year. In November, Sonam had taken to Instagram Stories to talk about how she had a ‘natural, quick birth’ and was ‘breastfeeding pretty easily’. Also read: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome a baby boy

Months after the actor shared details of her pregnancy journey, Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram Stories on Friday as she introduced her Instagram followers to her doctor and friend Dr Nigma Talib. Resharing her post, Sonam wrote along with it, "My amazing friend and doctor... I give credit for getting pregnant to her care and advice. If you need the best alternative, natural therapy... Dr Nigma Talib is literally the best."

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to a shoutout to her doctor.

The caption of the original post that Sonam shared, read, "If you’re a serious skincare buff, you’ve probably heard of Dr Nigma Talib. Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Sienna Miller and Penelope Cruz swear by her treatments that are so coveted, it takes a waiting period of six months to get a spot on her schedule. Naturopathic Dr Talib is making her way to India for the very first time in March, and will be available for a customised treatment to a select number of ladies..."

Last year, months after Vayu Kapoor Ahuja's birth, in a series of notes she shared on Instagram Stories, Sonam had given details of the products she has been using as a new mother. The actor had said at the time, “I have been now getting a lot of questions on my prenatal, pregnancy and post-natal (journey). I will do my best to answer and do stories on everything and add it to my highlights (on Instagram).”

Sonam had then spoken about taking steps for a ‘natural delivery’ with as ‘little intervention’ as possible. She had written, “My prenatal journey was quite different. I was very sure I wanted to have as natural a journey as I could that would lead to a natural delivery with as little intervention as possible. For that I decided to take help of ‘gentle birth method’ with Dr Gowra Motha. She had written a lovely book called Gentle Birth Method that explains how to deal with the prenatal journey.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja dated for a few years before they married in May 2018 in Mumbai. Sonam had announced her pregnancy with the couple’s pregnancy photoshoot, and written on Instagram, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you." They had announced their son Vayu’s name via an Instagram post, a month after his birth.

