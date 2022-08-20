Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome a baby boy, Neetu Kapoor and Farah Khan confirm

Actor Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja are proud parents to a baby boy. Their son was born on August 20, as shared in a note sent by the new parents to their friends.

Actor Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share her good wishes with Sonam's parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor. She also shared the note on her Stories. "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand," it read.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's message for their friends.

Filmmaker Farah Khan shared the same note too. Sonam and Anand have not yet shared any message on their social media, neither has Anil.

Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Earlier, Sonam took to her Instagram and dropped a few pictures in ethnic attire and she spoke about her pregnancy, sharing the pics, she wrote, "On the cusp of motherhood and at the brink of my birthday, I'm choosing to dress how I feel -Pregnant & Powerful, Bold & Beautiful...Thanks @abujanisandeepkhosla for draping women in outfits that bring out the most fierce and the most sensual parts of their femininity."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in her upcoming film Blind directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year.

