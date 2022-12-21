Sonam Kapoor on why she picked Anand Ahuja as husband: ‘I am giving mom credit…’

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja married in 2018. On Tuesday, the actor spoke about why she ‘picked’ Anand to be her husband. Sonam took to Instagram Stories to re-share a post dedicated to fathers, and gave a shoutout to her mom Sunita Kapoor for ‘picking right’ by marrying Anil Kapoor. Sonam, also shared how her mother played a role in her and sister, producer-stylist Rhea Kapoor, picking their life partners. Also read: Sonam Kapoor is all smiles as she poses with husband Anand Ahuja, footballer Kylian Mbappe in throwback pic

Sonam tagged father-actor Anil Kapoor, and wrote along with a post about the impact of dads on their daughters, “That’s why Rhea Kapoor and I picked Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani, because Sunita Kapoor picked right. I am giving mom credit…”

The original post that Sonam Kapoor had shared, read, “Dads: Your daughter notices when you hold your wife’s hand or when you gently put your hand in the small of your wife’s back. Your daughter sees when you listen (or not) to your wife, while she is talking. She also sees you staring at your phone, ignoring the world around you. Your daughter is learning from you how she should expect to be talked to, talked about, honoured and cared for and loved. Your daughter is watching every single thing you do. Raise your game.”

Sonam Kapoor gave a shoutout to her mother Sunita Kapoor on Instagram Stories.

While Sonam and Anand married in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai on May 8, 2018, Rhea and filmmaker Karan Boolani had an intimate wedding on August 14, last year. While Rhea’s wedding ceremony at Anil Kapoor’s Mumbai bungalow was attended only by close friends and family members, Sonam’s wedding with Anand was a grand affair with various pre-wedding and post-wedding functions spread over a couple of days.

Sonam and Anand welcomed their first child together – son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja – on August 20, this year. The actor had recently taken to Instagram Stories to share details of her delivery, and her post-natal journey since Vayu 's birth. The actor had said that she had a ‘quick birth’, and has been ‘breastfeeding easily’. The new mom also shared the steps she took to ensure she had no stretchmarks.

