Sonam Kapoor is all smiles as she poses with husband Anand Ahuja, footballer Kylian Mbappe in throwback pic

Sonam Kapoor's businessman-husband Anand Ahuja took to Instagram Stories and shared a throwback picture with her and French footballer Kylian Mbappe after the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday. Sonam was all smiles in the throwback picture. Argentina beat France to lift the trophy. Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their happiness and excitement after Argentina's victory, with many also praising Mbappe's performance in the final. (Also read: As Argentina wins World Cup, Kartik Aaryan and Sushmita Sen hail 'Shehzada' Messi, Anupam Kher calls it ‘faadu’ match)

Anand Ahuja took to Instagram Stories and shared an old picture with wife and Kylian Mbappe. In the picture, Sonam wore a dark shade coat and kept her hair loose. Her husband wore a black coat with matching pants. Kylian wore a white hoodie which read, “Paris.” He accessorised his look with blue jeans, wrist watch and white-grey sports shoes. Anand took the selfie capturing both of them. Kylian sat with Anand in the audience . Sonam, Anand and Kylian smiled while posing for the camera.

Sonam Kapoor re-shares Anand Ahuja's story via Instagram Stories.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Anand wrote, “And how cute is my @sonamkapoor (smiling face with red heart eyes and smiling face with three hearts emojis).” Sonam re-shared Anand's picture on her Instagram Stories.

Sonam and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child together, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on August 20, 2022. The couple had dated for a few years before they tied knot in May 2018. Recently, the couple took to Instagram to explain the significance behind their son's name and wrote, "In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives...In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength...In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.”

Sonam has been sharing her journey as a new mom on her social media. Recently, The actor took to Instagram Stories to share details of her delivery and her post-natal routine since son's birth. She also sent a sweet surprise to Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover after becoming parents to their first child-daughter Devi.

Recently, Sonam was spotted by paparazzi as she attended Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira Chopra's birthday party. She will be seen in the film, Blind. It is directed by Shome Makhija. The film stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.

