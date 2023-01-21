Sonam Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor react to Isha Ambani's ethnic look from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement ceremony was used by celebs like Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone and many others to show off some stunning ethnic Indian looks. Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani also decked up in a statement look for Anant and Radhika's engagement ceremony on Thursday. Now, actor Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, who is a jewellery designer, and other celebs have reacted to Isha's photos from the star-studded Ambani bash. Neetu Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Salman Khan were also spotted at the engagement. Also read: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Gauri-Aryan Khan more bring Bollywood glam to Anand Ambani's engagement party. See pics

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, celebrity stylist Ami Patel, who works with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, among others, shared photos of Isha Ambani's designer look from the recent engagement party in Mumbai. Isha posed inside the Ambanis' family home Antilla in the pictures. She wore a heavily-embroidered ivory outfit by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Both Sonam Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani 'liked' her pictures that were shared on Instagram in two separate posts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, actor Alia Bhatt, and celebs like stylist-producer Rhea Kapoor had also reacted to Isha's looks from the pre-engagement bashes hosted by the Ambani family recently. Commenting on a photo of Isha dressed in a pink kurta set, Sonam had commented, "Stunning." Rhea had commented on the same photo, "Pretty girl, love the Anuradha (fashion designer)!" Actor Athiya Shetty, who is herself set to marry soon, had dropped a heart emoji on the photos shared by celebrity stylist Ami Patel.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement took place on January 19 and was a star-studded affair. The ring ceremony took place two days after the mehendi. The event saw the who's who of Bollywood in attendance – from Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor to Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan. Khushi Kapoor, who is set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, wore a white lehenga set; sister Janhvi attended the Ambani bash in a green lehenga. While actor Katrina Kaif looked like a vision in white, both Sara and Ananya also wore white.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived with her daughter Aaradhya at the engagement ceremony. The mother-daughter duo wore Manish Malhotra outfits for the occasion – Aishwarya wore a green anarkali, while her daughter was seen in a sparkling ethnic outfit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON