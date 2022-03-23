Sonam Kapoor's mother-in-law reacts to her pregnancy, shars pic of her baby bump: 'Super excited to be a Dadi soon'

Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child. The news of Sonam's pregnancy made headlines when the actor shared a few pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot. Now her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja has shared her excitement about the arrival of her grandchild. Sonam's in-laws live in Delhi. Also read: Anil Kapoor is excited to be grandpa, Nick Jonas and Anushka Sharma send good wishes as Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a cropped picture of Sonam, highlighting her baby bump, Priya wrote on her Instagram page, "Super excited to be a Dadi soon. Can't wait. Love you my Bachaas. God Bless." Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor dropped several heart emoticons in reaction to the post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many of her near and dear ones and followers congratuled her on becoming a grandmother. One of her relatives commented, “Congratulations maasi! You're going to be an amazing dadi!” Another wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to the entire family!!!!"

Sonam's family has also expressed their happiness on learning of the good news. Her father Anil Kapoor shared Sonam and Anand's pictures on his Instagram page and wrote, "Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!!Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn't be more grateful! @sonamkapoor and @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!"

Her actor cousin Arjun Kapoor showed his excitement as he is going to be an uncle. Taking to his Instagram Story, he wrote, "Good things happen to good people. Time to be a mamu." Cousin Janhvi Kapoor also said, "“My heart is so full” in her reaction to Sonam's pregnancy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018 in a multiple-day, lavish wedding celebration. They are now settled in London. Sonam was last seen opposite Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor and also had an appearance in AK vs AK. She will now be seen in Shome Makhija's Blind. She completed shooting for the film last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON