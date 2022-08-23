Sonam Kapoor says Anil Kapoor ‘is scared’ about her baby boy: ‘He doesn’t see himself as a grandparent’

Actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy on August 20, Saturday. Her father Anil Kapoor was one of the first to share the news with a note for the fans about becoming ‘proud grandparents’. In an interview before the birth of her child, Sonam had revealed that Anil was actually ‘scared’ about the baby as he did not see himself as a grandparent. Also read: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome a baby boy

Anil Kapoor, 65, is one of the most popular actors of his generation. In a long career in Hindi films, he has graduated from leading roles to supporting character roles, and even dabbled on OTT and TV. Sonam is his eldest child and her newborn is the actor’s first grandchild.

In an interview to Vogue before the baby’s birth, Sonam had said, “I think my dad is scared. He doesn’t see himself as a grandparent—for a long time, he didn’t even see himself as a parent—but he was the one who got emotional when I told him I was expecting.”

The actor also revealed how Anil responded to the news when she told him for the first time. “He was shooting for Jugjugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh sometime before I broke the news to them and Mum and he were visiting some temples around the area. Now, dad isn’t particularly religious or spiritual, so when Mum jokingly asked him what he was going to pray for, and he responded, ‘A grandchild’,” Sonam said.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 after dating for several years. The two divide their time between Mumbai, Delhi, and London. This is their first child. Sonam was last seen in a full-length role in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan. She also had a cameo playing a semi-fictionalised version of herself in the 2020 Netflix film AK vs AK. Sonam will be next seen in crime thriller Blind.

