Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonam Kapoor says she's lost out on roles for standing up to 'ridiculous' pay gap, can 'afford to do that'
bollywood

Sonam Kapoor says she's lost out on roles for standing up to 'ridiculous' pay gap, can 'afford to do that'

Sonam Kapoor has said that she's lost out on work because she stood up for equal pay. She said that she's 'okay' with it, because she can recognise her own 'privilege'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 01:02 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in Blind.

Sonam Kapoor has said that she doesn't bag the roles for which she demands just pay, but she can afford to let go of certain opportunities because she's 'privileged'.

Sonam Kapoor said in an interview that she has no right to judge anybody. The actor will next be seen in Blind, a remake of a South Korean thriller, co-produced by Sujoy Ghosh.

In an interview with Mid-Day, the actor said, "The pay gap is ridiculous. I can stand up to it, but then I don’t get those roles, and I’m okay with that. I can afford to do that. I realised over the past two or three years that I have no right to judge anybody. I’m privileged, so making difficult choices isn’t really f**king difficult.”

Her comments come shortly after actor Taapsee Pannu said the male actors who started their careers with her make 3-5 times more money than her. Speaking to The National Bulletin, Taapsee said, “If a female actor asks more, she is termed difficult and problematic and if a man asks more it’s a mark of his success. Difference is, the men who started with me earn 3-5 times more than what I do. And the gap keeps increasing as we go in higher star category.”

Taapsee had also defended Kareena Kapoor, who was criticised online after she reportedly hiked her fee to play the titular role in an ambitious project, described as a reimagining of the Ramayana from Sita's perspective. She told Bollywood Bubble in an interview, "If it would have been a man in that position, who would have asked for a particular amount, it would have been looked upon like, 'iski market badh gayi hai (his worth has improved)'. Like that guy has really achieved big success in life. But because a woman is asking for it, she's called 'difficult', 'too demanding'. It's always like that."

Also read: Taapsee Pannu lashes out as critics highlight Haseen Dillruba's glorification of 'toxic masculine love'

Sonam was last seen in a starring role in 2019's The Zoya Factor. She appeared in a cameo in AK vs AK, in which she played a version of herself, alongside her father Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sonam kapoor sonam kapoor ahuja anil kapoor taapsee pannu bollywood

Related Stories

bollywood

Taapsee Pannu lashes out as critics highlight Haseen Dillruba's glorification of 'toxic masculine love'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 12:15 PM IST
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu on critics liking The Tomorrow War over Haseen Dillruba: 'Hollywood hai, sab chalta hai'

UPDATED ON JUL 04, 2021 06:36 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Missing red panda from German zoo tracked with thermal imaging drone

Green warriors save tree by manual transplantation in Jharkhand

Oakland Zoo gives Covid vaccines to tigers, bears and other animals

Sleeping lynx gets woken up by house cat. Clip is too amusing to miss
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Petrol Price
Horoscope Today
Chirag Paswan
Ram Vilas Paswan
CoWIN
Gold rate today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP