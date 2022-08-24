Sonam Kapoor shares cute video of customised baby clothes, blanket made for her newborn son. Watch

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy on August 20. The new mother has been sharing sweet videos and photos on Instagram. She recently gave a peek at some baby clothes that were gifted to her. The clip also showed a cute green blanket that had ‘Baby K Ahuja’ embroidered on it. Sonam also shared a glimpse of a beautiful art piece that was specially commissioned for her and Anand to mark the arrival of their son. Read more: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome a baby boy

On Tuesday, Sonam took to her Instagram Stories to share a video that was posted by a kids’ label. The clip featured a specially-curated hamper with towels, diapers and a personalised blanket for Sonam’s baby. Sharing the video, the label wrote, “We wish Sonam Kapoor the very best for this new chapter in her life and are glad to be a small part of it.”

Sonam also shared a post on her Instagram Stories that featured a piece of art by artist Rithika Merchant that was created for the new parents. “Specially commissioned for Sonam and Anand on this special occasion, Rithika Merchant refers to the universal concepts of a union between the Sky Father and gentle, attentive and watchful Earth Mother, represented in this work tiltled “Nova” by the Eagle and the Deer respectively,” the caption read. Commenting on the post, Sonam wrote, “I love this so much I can’t tell you. It represents all my emotions.”

Sonam and Anand married in May 2018 in Mumbai. Sonam had announced her pregnancy in March by sharing pictures from her maternity photoshoot with Anand.

Sonam and Anand announced the arrival of their baby on Saturday via an Instagram post that said, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed…”

