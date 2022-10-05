New mom Sonam Kapoor shares glimpse of son Vayu’s new toys, baby clothes on Dussehra. See pics

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child on August 20. The actor recently shared photos of their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja as the family celebrated his first month anniversary on September 20. Since giving birth, Sonam has been sharing glimpses of her life as a new mom. On Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram Stories to share a cute photo of baby clothes and new toys that were gifted to her son. Also read: Maheep Kapoor offers a glimpse of Sonam Kapoor’s son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja’s cute room

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonam Kapoor shared a photo of a gift hamper by the label Oh Baby, and wrote, “Thank you.” The specially-curated basket was decorated with blue, grey and white balloons and flowers. A banner with Vayu’s name in blue was also used to add a personal touch to the hamper, which featured an adorable giraffe stuffed toy, a green T-shirt, a striped black and white top and pants set, along with other clothes and toys. The gift was curated for Vayu’s first Dussehra celebrations, the kids’ label shared as they posted its videos on Instagram Stories.

Vayu Kapoor Ahuja is celebrating his first Dussehra on October 5.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonam gave birth in Mumbai. She had made her baby announcement in March by sharing pictures of herself and Anand from a pregnancy photoshoot. The actor and businessman-husband Anand recently celebrated their baby’s first month anniversary with a special cake. Sonam took to Instagram Stories and shared a photo of Vayu’s Boss Baby themed cake.

On September 20, Sonam and Anand had announced their son’s name a month after his birth. Sharing a photo of herself and Anand holding Vayu, Sonam had written in the caption of her Instagram post, “In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives. In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength… In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON