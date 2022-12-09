Sonam Kapoor shares new pic as Harshvardhan Kapoor holds nephew Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in his arms: 'You’re the best mama'

Actor Sonam Kapoor has given a glimpse of her newborn baby boy Vayu Kapoor Ahuja spending time with his uncle, actor Harshvardhan Kapoor. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Sonam posted a picture as Vayu Kapoor Ahuja lay in Harshvardhan's arm. The actor sat on a couch, with a cushion on his lap with Vayu on it. (Also Read | Sonam Kapoor spends weekend playing with son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja after returning home from Jeddah)

Vayu's face wasn't revealed in the picture as the toddler's face was away from the camera. Harshvardhan Kapoor smiled, while looking at his nephew in the new photograph. A wardrobe, bottles in a plastic box, a trolley were seen in the background. In the picture, Harshvardhan was dressed in casuals--a purple T-shirt and pink shorts. Vayu was seen in a green T-shirt, white pants, and grey socks.

Sharing the picture, Sonam captioned the post, "(nazar amulet emoji) @harshvarrdhankapoor Vayu loves you you’re the best mama.. #nephew #mamalove." Their brother-in-law, Karan Boolani's sister Karishma posted red heart and nazar amulet emojis for the photograph. A fan commented, "The best baby and the best uncle." "Now that’s an awwwww moment," another person wrote.

Sonam has been giving fans glimpses of Vayu by sharing posts on Instagram. Recently, she also travelled to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to attend the Red Sea International Film Festival. Posting a video, she had said, “I’m going to miss him so much. I’m very nervous to leave him behind even if it is just for a day. He is with my mom and my sister so I am not that stressed. I am literally going for 20 hours. I have figured out a way to leave in the morning and come back.”

Sonam and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, welcomed their baby boy on August 20. Announcing the birth of the little one, Sonam had shared a note that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed..."

Sonam will be next seen in an upcoming crime thriller film Blind which is an official Hindi remake of a 2011 released Korean crime-thriller of the same name, directed by Ahn Sang-hoon. The official release date of the film is still awaited. She was last seen in the 2019 release The Zoya Factor. She also had a cameo role in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's AK vs AK, which released on Netflix in 2020

