Sonam Kapoor spends weekend playing with son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja after returning home from Red Sea Film Festival

Sonam Kapoor posted a new video of her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on Instagram as she reunited with him. She made most of her Sunday by playing with Vayu. She recently returned Mumbai after attending her first international work event since Vayu's birth. She was at Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja give the best glimpse yet of Vayu's face in new post. Watch)

In the clip, Sonam's son Vayu was lying down on baby bouncer. He wore a red and white striped outfit. Sonam who has not yet revealed the face of her son, avoided capturing Vayu's face. Sharing the boomerang video on Instagram, Sonam wrote, “Sunday morning play time.”

Sonam Kapoor shares her son Vayu's glimpse via Instagram Stories.

Sonam and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child together, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in 2022. The couple had dated for a few years before they tied knot in May 2018. Recently, the couple took to Instagram to explain the significance behind their son's name and wrote, "In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives...In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength...In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.”

Talking about her pregnancy, Sonam said she had a ‘quick birth’, and has been ‘breastfeeding easily’. She revealed she had a ‘natural delivery’ with as ‘little intervention’ as possible.

Recently, she decked up for a wedding and shared a series of pictures on Instagram. Her fans appreciated her new mommy glow. She also posted a video talking about her nervousness to leave her newborn son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja home as she attended the Red Sea International Film Festival along with many celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

She will be seen in the film, Blind. It is directed by Shome Makhija. The film stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in lead roles. She wrapped up the film shoot before she was pregnant with Vayu.

