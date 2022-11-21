Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja give the best glimpse yet of Vayu's face in new post. Watch

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja give the best glimpse yet of Vayu's face in new post. Watch

Published on Nov 21, 2022

Sonam Kapoor posted a photo of her son Vayu where his face is almost visible for the first time. The actor and her husband have been keeping their little one's face hidden since his birth.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Sonam Kapoor shared the first glimpse of her newborn son, Vayu. She posted a montage featuring herself and husband Anand Ahuja with Vayu. It came with a monochrome photo where the new mom and dad smothered their little one with kisses on his chubby cheeks. Also read: Sonam Kapoor says she is breastfeeding Vayu 'pretty easily’

Sonam recorded her family while Anand was driving. Their son Vayu Kapoor was seated in a baby cot in the backseat. It went on to feature a quick glance at Anand holding Vayu at a different location. It also featured Anil Kapoor and Anand walking next to each other at a scenic place with Vayu in a stroller. In the end, Sonam also appeared fulfilling her mommy duties.

Sharing the video, Sonam added Taylor Swift’s song Sweet Nothing to the post. For the caption, she wrote the song title and tagged her parents and Anand. Responding to the post, celebrities like Athiya Shetty, Sayani Gupta and Bhumi Pednekar dropped heart emojis. Anand commented, “Around the world with my whole world.” Alia who also embraced motherhood recently called them ‘so beautiful’ in the comment section.

Sonam and Anand had Vayu on August 20. Talking about pregnancy, the actor said she had a ‘quick birth’, and has been ‘breastfeeding easily’. She revealed she had a ‘natural delivery’ with as ‘little intervention’ as possible.

She wrote in a post, “My pre-natal journey was quite different. I was very sure I wanted to have as natural a journey as I could that would lead to a natural delivery with as little intervention as possible. For that I decided to take help of ‘gentle birth method’ with Dr Gowra Motha. She had written a lovely book called Gentle Birth Method that explains how to deal with the prenatal journey.”

Sonam will be next seen in Blind. It was shot before her pregnancy.

sonam kapoor anand ahuja anil kapoor

