Sonam Kapoor wields gun in first look of her comeback film Blind; fans say 'welcome back with a bang'. See pics

After her long break, actor Sonam Kapoor is all ready to make a comeback with Shome Makhija’s Blind. This will be her first film since she gave birth to son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in August last year. The first look from the film was shared by the director on Instagram. On Thursday, Shome shared some stills of Sonam from the film, and wrote in the caption, "A glimpse into the world of Blind." Also read: Sonam Kapoor is having a blast on set, dad Anil Kapoor feels he's missing out

Sonam Kapoor plays a blind cop in the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first photo, Sonam carried a gun during what appeared to be target practice. She wore her hair in a neat bun and was in a black outfit. The second and third photos showed the actor in different settings. She seemed to look at someone in anger in one of the photos, while the other one featured the actor looking shaken as a body appeared on the floor in the background. A fan commented on Shome's post, "Can't wait to see queen Sonam Kapoor on screen after three years. Shome, I know this will be a treat for moviegoers. All the best to everyone involved in the making of Blind." Another one wrote, "Welcome back! Back with a Bang! Blind it is then."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film features Sonam Kapoor in the lead role with Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. Blind a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name and centres around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer. The film's shooting in Glasgow, Scotland, among other places, was wrapped up in February 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonam had tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018. They welcomed their baby boy last year. In an interview with The Indian Express in January this year, Sonam had spoken about her maternity break. She had said, "I think it was the best decision as I got to take some time off. Now, I am getting back and I will be shooting for my films, and a few other things. Blind is releasing next, which was shot just before I got pregnant. So there’s a lot to look forward to." When asked if she was getting the kind of roles she expects, the actor had said, ‘I don’t know about that, I think everyone also needs to realise that I am coming back to work. Also, I did say no to a lot of work while I was on a break.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. Before that Sonam had starred in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, which was released in the same year. She also had a cameo appearance in Netflix's AK vs AK (2020), starring her father Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.