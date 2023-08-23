Sonam Kapoor's mom Sunita Kapoor on becoming a nani to Vayu: ‘I realised my best years had just started’

Sunita Kapoor, wife of Anil Kapoor and mother of Sonam Kapoor, has shared an adorable picture as she held her grandson Vayu in her arms. She also penned a note about how her best years have begun after the birth of the child. Vayu is the son of Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja and turned one on August 20. Also read: Step inside Sonam Kapoor's lavish ₹173 crore Delhi mansion with dreamy bedroom, massive lawn. See pics

Sunita Kapoor's post on being a grandmom to Vayu

Sunita Kapoor has shared a note about becoming a grandmother to Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu.

Sharing the picture with Vayu, Sunita Kapoor wrote on Tuesday, "As I grew older I thought the best years of my life were over, but when I held my Vayu in my arms , I realised my best years had just started. Happiest birthday to our biggest blessing.. may god always protect you my angel. Love you , love you and love you even more." She also added several heart emojis along with the post.

Actor Neetu Kapoor, who became a grandmother for the second time last year, reacted to her post, “Awww” along with a heart and heart-eyes emoji. Faran Khan commented on Sunita's post, “Happy birthday to the little angel sonuuuu.” Vayu's father Anand Ahuja simply wrote, “Loveeee” along with a heart and heart eyes emoji in the comments section. A fan also wrote, “You look such a gorgeous Naaani…. Love you.”

Vayu's first birthday

Vayu's birthday on August 20 was an intimate affair with only close family members in attendance. While Sonam Kapoor's husband, in-laws and brother-in-law were present from Vayu's paternal side, his maternal side had Anil Kapoor, and Sunita Kapoor in attendance.

Sharing several pictures from Vayu's birthday celebrations, Sonam wrote on Instagram, “Our Vayu turned 1 yesterday. We did a lovely puja and lunch with family. Thank you so much to the universe for giving us our blessing. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents. Special thanks to @ranipinklove for making a beautiful themed puja and lunch .. love you. Also thank you to @kavitasinghinteriors for the beautiful mandir she’s given us. Best Aunt in the world.”

Sonam's film

Sonam recently made her comeback with the release of her film Blind. It released on JioCinema and starred Sonam as a visually challenged woman looking into a murder case.

