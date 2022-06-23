Soni Razdan complains about Tata Tele's service: 'Not paying this bill, fed up of inefficiency'

Soni Razdan has said she is fed up with Tata Teleservices' 'inefficient' service. Soni took to her Twitter account on Thursday to complain about the landline services of the telecommunications company, and said that she has been unsuccessfully trying to cut their connection. Also Read| Alia Bhatt goes out for lunch with mom Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, fans call it 'family goals'. See pic

Tagging the Twitter account of Tata Teleservices, Soni said that their landline service has gone down the drain. She tweeted about the inconvenience she has been facing due to their service, "Phone was not working 1st to 24th May. No one picks up your help line so impossible to complain. We finally mailed on 10th May. Despite that you’ve charged me for a full month. I want out!"

In another tweet, Soni gave proof of the requests she had made to the company to end her subscription. She shared screenshots of the e-mails that the company had sent her telling her that she has an outstanding payment due to them. She also shared a screenshot of emails she and her team sent to Tata Tele requesting them to cancel the landline connection as they are being forced to pay for it despite the telephone not working. Soni said at the end of one mail, "Sorry but I am not going to be at the receiving end of such ineptitude."

Soni Razdan complained about Tate Tele's services on Twitter.

Replying to another payment reminder notification sent by the company, Soni wrote, "Please note my phone was not working for a month and hence I am not paying this bill. If you as a company cannot be bothered to know when your phones were not working and have the cheek to charge the customer for a non working phone then by all means please bar my service because I'm fed up of your inefficiency and don't wish to keep you as my service provider anymore." She signed off the mail as Soni Bhatt.

Tata Tele is yet to reply to Soni's tweet. However, other Twitter users supported Soni and said the requests for payments are in violation of consumer laws.

Soni was last seen in the 2021 Netflix series Call My Agent. In April this year, she had teased a new project with veteran actor Helen. Sharing a picture of them together, she had written, "I think we actually met up again after more than 20 years. We share some wonderful special memories! And we’re on the verge of making some more."

