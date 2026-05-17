Soni Razdan responds to criticism targeting Alia Bhatt after her appearance at Cannes: 'Social media is full of...'

After making headlines for her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, actor Alia Bhatt found herself at the centre of social media chatter, with trolls taking aim at her fashion choices and some even claiming she was “ignored” by a section of photographers on the red carpet. Amid the online buzz, Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, has now reacted to the criticism.

Soni reacts

Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt share two daughters: Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

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On Saturday, writer Shunali Khullar Shroff took to Instagram to put out a post defending Alia against the backlash. She shared the post with a caption that read, “Alia Bhatt at Cannes, our bruised national pride over imagined slights, and then glee that a female star was shown her place — some thoughts. #cannes2026.”

In the post, Shunali wrote, “Alia Bhatt wasn’t ignored at Cannes. But India revealed something about itself. A clip went viral showing photographers distracted while Alia posed at Cannes. Within minutes, the internet decided: ‘She got snubbed, the West doesn’t care, she was humbled’. One distracted camera angle and the Indian internet began decoding national humiliation.”

“People weren’t just discussing the clip. They were enjoying it. We are obsessed with Western validation. And equally obsessed with cutting our own stars down to size. Is it not obvious? Cannes red carpets are chaos. Photographers shout, redirect, multitask, miss people, chase bigger arrivals, and adjust angles constantly. This is not the United Nations ranking of global celebrity worth. But no! We must attach meaning to photographers appearing momentarily distracted,” the post further read.

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{{^usCountry}} Shunali mentioned that people mocked Alia over the clip with comments such as “she thinks she is international” and “reality check”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shunali mentioned that people mocked Alia over the clip with comments such as “she thinks she is international” and “reality check”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The irony? Alia Bhatt is already one of India’s biggest stars. A national award winner. Global ambassador. International campaigns. Massive films (highly unlikely she’s pegging her worth to your opinion of her Cannes moment). Hate to bring gender into it, but indulge me. We are obsessed with watching successful women “brought down a notch”. You can dislike celebrity culture. You can dislike nepotism debates. You can dislike Cannes influencer excess. But inventing humiliation where there was none says more about us than about her. Maybe the problem isn’t whether Cannes noticed Alia Bhatt. Maybe the problem is how badly we need Cannes to. And how quickly imagined rejection turns into entertainment when the woman involved is successful, visible and admired,” it ended. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The irony? Alia Bhatt is already one of India’s biggest stars. A national award winner. Global ambassador. International campaigns. Massive films (highly unlikely she’s pegging her worth to your opinion of her Cannes moment). Hate to bring gender into it, but indulge me. We are obsessed with watching successful women “brought down a notch”. You can dislike celebrity culture. You can dislike nepotism debates. You can dislike Cannes influencer excess. But inventing humiliation where there was none says more about us than about her. Maybe the problem isn’t whether Cannes noticed Alia Bhatt. Maybe the problem is how badly we need Cannes to. And how quickly imagined rejection turns into entertainment when the woman involved is successful, visible and admired,” it ended. {{/usCountry}}

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Soni also took note of the post and stepped into the comment section, where she reacted to both the viral clip and the wave of backlash circulating on social media.

“Social media is full of many things - love - information- entertainment- and .... a lot of hate. And more than anything else, it reveals something about society. A very interesting sociological discussion could ensue and be discussed and studied for years to come,” Soni wrote in the comment section.

Soni's response.

Alia gets trolled

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Alia Bhatt recently walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. Following her appearance on the red carpet, she also faced online trolling after a clip surfaced on social media in which she was seemingly “ignored” by international paparazzi.

Earlier this week, Alia herself took to social media to give a reply to a troll who commented, “Nobody noticed you”. Alia shared a reel flaunting her regal look in a custom ivory silk saree-gown at the Cannes film festival. In the comments section, a person wrote, “What a pity, no one noticed you,” along with a laughing emoji. However, Alia did not hold back and replied to the comment. She wrote, “Why pity love? You noticed me :)” Earlier, actors Sonu Sood and Aly Goni also defended Alia against the trolls.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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