Soni Razdan reviews Mumbai Metro's Aqua Line after her first ride: ‘Spanking clean, cool, efficient and just wow’

On Friday, Soni took to Instagram to post a couple of videos and photos from her recent trip to Cuffe Parade using the Aqua Line. In one of the clips, she was seen walking along the passage leading to the platform and waving at the camera. She also shared a selfie from inside the metro, posing with a friend while seated in the coach. Interestingly, fellow passengers appeared unaware of her presence and did not recognise the actor, allowing Soni to enjoy the ride like any regular commuter quietly.

Veteran actor and Alia Bhatt 's mother, Soni Razdan , recently experienced Mumbai Metro's Aqua Line. The actor took her maiden ride on the city’s underground metro and shared glimpses from the journey on social media, giving her followers a quick review of the much-talked-about metro corridor. Soni documented parts of her commute, revealing that she was pleasantly surprised by how smooth, clean and efficient the experience turned out to be.

Along with the photos and videos, she also shared her review of the experience, revealing she was impressed by the ease and cleanliness of the metro. She wrote, “Just soooo impressed with the Metro Aqua Line! Spanking clean, cool, efficient and well, just wow. Went all the way from T1 to Cuffe Parade in a jiffy. This may have been my first trip but it won’t be my last!”

The Aqua line is Mumbai Metro's first underground line. It has 27 stations and runs from Cudde Parade in South of Mumbai to Aarey JVLR in nrth centre.

Soni Razdan's recent and upcoming work Soni was last seen in the 2025 movie Songs of Paradise. Helmed by Danish Renzu, the biographical musical drama film was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Shafat Wazi. The film features Soni, Saba Azad and Zain Khan Durrani in lead roles along with Taaruk Raina, Lillete Dubey, Sheeba Chaddha, Shishir Sharma and Lalit Parimoo in key roles.

The story follows the journey of a Kashmiri woman who dreams of becoming a singer, inspired by the music of Raj Begum. Raj Begum, known as the Melody Queen of Kashmir, was a Padma Shri awardee and a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. The film received mixed-to-positive reviews and is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

She will next be seen in the Netflix series, Talaash. Helmed by Rensil D Silva, the show also stars Parineeti Chopra, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Sumeet Vyas and Jennifer Winget in key roles. The show's exact release date is yet to be announced.