Soni Razdan says she is unaware of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding date: ‘Maybe you’ll have to call her agent’

Veteran actor Soni Razdan said that she is unaware of when her daughter, actor Alia Bhatt will tie the knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor. Reports suggest that the two are planning to get married in December and have kept themselves free from professional commitments.

In an interview, Soni said that she has no clue about the wedding. “Even I don’t know when it’ll (the wedding) happen. Even I’m waiting for some information,” she told BollywoodLife.

On being prodded, Soni said, “Well, there’s a lot of time left. It’ll happen sometime in the future, and that’s a long way off. Now, when it’ll happen, I don’t know. Maybe, you’ll have to call Alia’s agent for that (a reference to her upcoming Netflix series, Call My Agent: Bollywood), but even her agent might not know.”

Call My Agent: Bollywood also stars Aahana Kumra and Rajat Kapoor, among others. The show also features a host of celebrity cameos, including Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Jackie Shroff, Dia Mirza, Lara Dutta and Farah Khan.

Ranbir and Alia fell in love while working on Brahmastra, and have been in a relationship for a few years now. Last month, they flew to Rajasthan to celebrate his birthday. She shared a picture of them from their trip, in which she was seen resting her head on his shoulders, as they enjoyed a view of the sunset. “Happy birthday my life,” she captioned her post.

Previously, in an interview with former journalist Rajeev Masand, Ranbir admitted that he and Alia would have tied the knot in 201, were it not for the Covid-19 pandemic. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick-mark that goal very soon in my life,” he said.

Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen together in Brahmastra, the first film of a proposed fantasy trilogy, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia.