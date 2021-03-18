Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Soni Razdan wants Covid-19 vaccine for actors: 'So many actors get Covid. We actually can’t wear masks'
bollywood

Soni Razdan wants Covid-19 vaccine for actors: 'So many actors get Covid. We actually can’t wear masks'

Actor Soni Razdan is concerned for her fellow actors' well being. She tweeted her stand on why actors should be provided the Covid-19 vaccine.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:17 PM IST
Soni Razdan has talked about providing Covid-19 vaccine to actors.

Soni Razdan has shared her stand on why actors should be provided Covid-19 vaccine. She reasons that actors need it more urgently as they are the only people who cannot wear masks and other protection on the job.

Soni was replying to Suhel Seth's tweet on allowing everyone to get vaccines. "FOR GOD’S SAKE, OPEN VACCINATION FOR ALL. WHOEVER WANTS IT SHOULD GET IT! WHO IS THE GOVERNMENT TO PRIROTISE WHICH PROFESSIONS ARE MORE VALUABLE THAN OTHERS? THESE ARE INDIAN LIVES WE ARE TALKING ABOUT," he had written.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chehre trailer: Emraan needs to Get Out of Amitabh's home, Rhea finally appears

Amazon Prime Video enters film production in India, to co-produce Ram Setu

Roohi box office week 1: Janhvi, Rajkummar film earns 16.41 cr

Amrita Rao's first picture with son Veer is pure delight

Responding to him, Soni wrote, "So many actors get COVID and are at huge risk when working. I mean we actually can’t wear masks. But no one seems to think they need to be able to take the vaccine yet." When a Twitter user called it 'not a crucial profession to be carried out on daily basis', Soni offered a reasoning.

"It’s a profession none the less. People need to work right. Others can do so wearing protection but actors are the only people who cannot ! And so... Oh and every actor isn’t a huge superstar .. so those who are whining on about that can keep shut. Stop watching content na then. It is made with great risk to the concerned actors lives. Being at the top of ones profession can’t be a disqualification for a vaccine. Jeez," she wrote.

Also read: Zack Snyder's Justice League movie review: An exhausting yet exhilarating superhero epic; fan-service at its finest

Soni's daughter, actor Alia Bhatt had recently shared an update about her health after rumours of her having contacted the coronavirus gained steam. Her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor is currently in quarantine after testing positive for the virus.

Scores of actors have tested positive for the virus over the last one year. These include Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Ranbir, Arjun Kapoor and others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
soni razdan covid vaccination

Related Stories

bollywood

Alia Bhatt sets the stage on fire with Jalebi Baby and Genda Phool at her best friend's wedding. Watch

UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:58 PM IST
bollywood

'Janhvi Kapoor has potential to be next Alia Bhatt': Roohi star reacts to fan comment

UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:44 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Parliament LIVE
India vs England 4th T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Amrita Rao
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP