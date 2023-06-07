Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani pose as newly-weds in first pics; Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor shares post

Actor Sonnalli Seygall, known for Pyaar Ka Punchnama, tied the knot with businessman Ashesh L Sajnani on Wednesday. The first pictures of the newly-wed couple emerged on social media platforms. Moments later, Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh also shared pictures from the wedding ceremony on Instagram. (Also Read | Sonnalli Seygall wedding: Bride looks stunning in pink; Shama Sikander shares videos from Gurdwara)

Sonnalli and Ashesh's first pics as a couple

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani got married in Mumbai.

The newlywed couple smiled and posed for the paparazzi. They held hands as they stood outside the wedding venue. They had an Anand Karaj at a gurdwara in Mumbai.

Several celebrities attended the wedding. They included Kartik Aaryan, Luv Ranjan, Sunny Singh, Mandira Bedi, Shama Sikander, Sahil Salathia, Ridhima Pandit, and Chahatt Khanna among others. For the wedding, Sonnalli wore a pink and white saree, matching veil and jewellery. Ashesh opted for a white sherwani, trousers and jutti. He opted for a pink turban.

Sonnalli and Ashesh's post

Moments after posing as husband and wife infront of the paparazzi, the couple shared new pictures on Instagram. They shared a joint post of pictures from their intimate wedding ceremony. In the first photo, Sonnalli held her outfit while Ashesh looked at her as they both smiled. In the picture, they sat on the floor with their friends and family members behind them.

The next photo showed Sonnalli and Ashesh taking part in wedding rituals as the guests looked on. In the last picture, the cameraperson gave a close-up shot of their folded hands. Sharing the picture, they captioned the post, "Sabr & Shukr (Patience and thanks) (folded hands emoji)." It also had, "Patience is good" written in Punjabi. Several of her fans congratulated the couple.

Couples' reception

A lavish reception for the newlyweds will take place on June 8. A source told Hindustan Times, “The reception is going to be star-studded as well. Her Pyaar ka Punchnama actors will be present at the wedding, including Kartik Aaryan.” The source had added, “She doesn’t wish to address the media about the wedding or her relationship. She wanted to keep this a surprise.” The couple dated for several months before tying the knot.

