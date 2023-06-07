Sonnalli Seygall wedding: Bride looks stunning in pink; Shama Sikander shares videos from Gurdwara

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Sonnalli Seygall is getting married in Mumbai on Wednesday. She is all set to the tie the knot with Ashesh L Sajnani at a Gurdwara in Santa Cruz West. Guests have started arriving and some have also been sharing videos from inside the wedding venue. Sonnalli Seygall is all set to get married in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Bride and guests arrive at venue

Sonnalli looked stunning in a pink saree as her friends and family members brought her to the wedding venue under a canopy of flowers. She wore silver kaleeras and silver-diamond jewellery. She even brought her dog along, who was dressed in pink.

Actor Shama Sikander, actor Karan Grover and more people were clicked by the Mumbai paparazzi as they arrived for the wedding. Shama was dressed in a beautiful white saree and draped a veil on her head. Karan wore a white kurta. Almost all the wedding guests were dressed in white.

Shama's inside videos

Shama Sikander shared her video as she travelled in her car to get to the venue, waited for the ceremony to begin in a banquet hall and later, sat on the floor of the Gurdwara with other guests. Check out some glimpses here:

Snippets from Shama's inside videos,

Earlier, mehendi artist Veena Nagda had shared photos and videos from the mehendi ceremony on Tuesday. “Congratulations to this lovely couple @sonnalliseygall and @asheshlsajnani Wish you a happily married life,” she wrote. Sonnalli wore a yellow kurti and red lehenga for the mehendi ceremony.

Who is Sonnalli marrying?

Sonnalli Seygal is married Ashesh L Sajnani who is a hotelier and restauranteur. The couple never talked about each other before their wedding reports came out. A source close to them told HT, “They have been dating each other for almost four-five years now. They have kept their relationship under wraps as both don’t wish the limelight to be on their affair. Sonnali has always tried to keep her personal life private and wants the focus to be on her work. They even try to avoid being in the same frame on social media despite hanging out together. Their close friends have also got the same diktat.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON